All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

PHUKET: All people arriving in the country from May 6 onwards will be required to observe a 14-day mandatory quarantine, the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 May 2021, 11:32AM

The office announced the warning on its official COVID-19 information Facebook page, ’Phuket Anti-COVID19’ at 10pm last night (Apr 30).

“From 1 May 2021, all travelers who wish to enter Thailand will be quarantined for 14 days regardless to their country of origin or vaccination status,” the office announced.

However, it did note that, “Travellers who have obtained their Certificate of Entry (COE) prior to 1 May 2021 and arrive before 6 May 2021 will be quarantined for 7 or 10 days, depending on their vaccination status. There is no need to apply for a new COE.”

Brightview Center

“Travellers who arrived in Thailand from 6 May 2021 onward will be quarantined for 14 days.

“For those who already have a COE, your quarantine period will be changed to 14 days automatically.

“The hotel will contact you to revise the quarantine package before your arrival in Thailand,” said the announcement

maverick | 01 May 2021 - 14:19:13 

At least they get a warning that should kill off the few arrivals that may have been scheduled.

Kurt | 01 May 2021 - 13:49:13 

Great. Now also restrict Thai inter provincial traveling without quarantine. Seems only Bangkok Airlines understood the need of it as it stopped domestic flying.

LALALA | 01 May 2021 - 11:58:22 

As wrote in another post-say goodbye to tourists in the near future. Looks like the scammers need to be ready for some more suffering...LOL. Looking forward to hear from more lobbyists asking for financial aid after burning all savings and profits they made before covid.

 

