All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

PHUKET: All people arriving in the country from May 6 onwards will be required to observe a 14-day mandatory quarantine, the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior has confirmed.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 May 2021, 11:32AM

The office announced the warning on its official COVID-19 information Facebook page, ’Phuket Anti-COVID19’ at 10pm last night (Apr 30).

“From 1 May 2021, all travelers who wish to enter Thailand will be quarantined for 14 days regardless to their country of origin or vaccination status,” the office announced.

However, it did note that, “Travellers who have obtained their Certificate of Entry (COE) prior to 1 May 2021 and arrive before 6 May 2021 will be quarantined for 7 or 10 days, depending on their vaccination status. There is no need to apply for a new COE.”

“Travellers who arrived in Thailand from 6 May 2021 onward will be quarantined for 14 days.

“For those who already have a COE, your quarantine period will be changed to 14 days automatically.

“The hotel will contact you to revise the quarantine package before your arrival in Thailand,” said the announcement