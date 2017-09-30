PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech has confirmed that alcohol sales will be banned on Oct 5 as required by law to honour Wan Org Pansa, which marks the end of Buddhist Lent, but says that he has yet to receive any notices to enforce a ban on the sale of alcohol on any other days in October.

Saturday 30 September 2017, 11:11AM

“So far the Ministry of Interior has only declared a ban on alcohol sales from midnight to midnight on October 5,” Col Tassanai told The Phuket News yesterday (Sept 29).

“This is as usual and happens each year. There has been no notice on alcohol ban on October 13 or Royal funeral days, so far,” he confirmed.

“However, there may be notices from the government in the coming month,” he cautioned.

“Police, entertainment business operators and people must all be prepared for the possibility.”

The penalty for selling alcohol on a banned day is up to six months in prison, a fine of up to B10,000, or both, under Section 39 of the Alcohol Control Act.

Anyone wanting to report breaches of the act can call the police hotline 191, or the Tourist Police hotline 1599.