Akaryn’s ‘Pure Blue’ earns recognition from King of Bhutan

PHUKET: The Thailand-based boutique hotel and hospitality group Akaryn Hotel Group, whose portfolio includes the Aleenta Phuket-PhangNga and akyra Beach Club at Natai Beach, has recently received a letter from His Majesty King Jigme Khesar of the Kingdom of Bhutan expressing his appreciation for the support provided to Bhutanese youth.

Monday 20 November 2017, 03:57PM

Anchalika Kijkanakorn holds the letter of commendation of thanks from King Jigme Khesar of the Kingdom of Bhutan.
Anchalika Kijkanakorn holds the letter of commendation of thanks from King Jigme Khesar of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The letter was delivered to Akaryn Hotel Group’s Founder and Managing Director Anchalika Kijkanakorn.

“I was immensely pleased to learn that due to your wholehearted support and understanding, numerous Bhutanese have been able to change their lives and achieve success,” wrote the King of Bhutan. “I feel fortunate to share such a heartfelt connection with the people of Thailand and your generosity and benevolence continues to move me.”

In Thailand, Akaryn Hotel Group’s CSR projects include marine conservation, training and support for local communities. Through the group’s Pure Blue Foundation, which was founded in 2010 to help protect fragile marine eco-systems, the company continually works to raise awareness and funds for marine conservation projects around Southeast Asia.

Since its inception, the foundation has provided support and funds to various projects around the country and the group’s hotels and resorts regularly organise events and fundraisers.

While some programs run across the entire collection of hotels and resorts, individual properties also proactively help their own communities through activities such as supporting local schools, promoting the work of local artists and raising funds for environmental actions.

To note, the akyra Manor Chiang Mai is hosting an art exhibition through April 2018 showcasing the work of local photographer, Vachira Thomas, and two jewellery makers, Hongsara and Angkan, with sales revenue to be shared between the artists and the Pure Blue Foundation.

In Bangkok, the akyra Thonglor Hotel recently launched its CSR program with a special charity day at Bangkhae Foundation on Nov 2. The hotel hosted a lunch for 42 senior folk at the foundation’s care facility, where staff from akyra Thonglor Bangkok chatted to the elderly guests and organised a sing-along for added entertainment.

During the upcoming festive season the Aleenta Hua Hin will host a Christmas carol performance by local children this year to raise funds for a local orphanage.

Meanwhile, Aleenta Phuket and akyra Beach Club Phuket will hold a joint charity event to include a special gala dinner scheduled for Dec 29 by Natai Beach.

The event will be themed as a “Pure Blue Fundraiser” and all proceeds will go to the foundation. Guests will have the chance to “adopt” a turtle, while other activities will include an auction of items such as custom jewellery, as well as vouchers from Akaryn Hotels and Resorts during what promises to be night of glamour and delicious food.

“AKARYN Hotel Group was founded with a holistic philosophy and through ongoing efforts we strive to show unwavering encouragement and concrete support for the causes we believe in – whether that means raising funds for Pure Blue Foundation or finding new ways to provide opportunities and financial support for students in need,” says Akaryn Founder Ms Anchalika.

This ongoing dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility has earned Akaryn Hotel Group a number of honours over the years, including the Thailand Government Responsible Tourism Award and personal recognition for Ms Anchalika, who was named one of the Top 50 Philanthropists by Forbes Asia in 2015.

More recently, akyra Manor Chiang Mai received the “Love of Local” award from Small Luxury Hotels of The World for giving back to the community by helping to refurbish a local school, sourcing local produce for top quality dishes served at Italics restaurant, and also for encouraging guests to interact with local causes through activities such as the hotel’s special Elephant Day Care Package.

 

 
