Akarakit 'Benz Racing’, two others enter pleas of not guilty

BANGKOK: Celebrity husband “Benz Racing” and two other defendants charged with money-laundering and assisting in the drug trade entered pleas of not guilty yesterday (Aug 7) and the Criminal Court set their trial for July next year.

crime, drugs, transport, police,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 August 2017, 08:47AM

Akarakit Worarojcharoendet reports to the Criminal Court in May. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd
Akarakit Worarojcharoendet reports to the Criminal Court in May. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

The two men, Akarakit Worarojcharoendet, 30, Sansern Rasanont, 25, and one woman, Angsuporn Ina, 29, were taken from prison to the court to enter their pleas and for pretrial examination of evidence and witness lists. All denied the charges.

They refused news media permission to photograph them in their prison clothing.

Mr Akarakit is the husband of TV actress Napapa “Patt” Tantrakul, also aged 30.

On May 26, public prosecutors indicted the three on charges of money laundering, conspiracy to launder money and supporting drug trafficking.

They are accused of opening bank accounts to accept money earned through illegal sales of methamphetamine (ya bah) from drug suspect Natthaphol “Boy” Nakkham, and transferring money to other people on 53 occasions on the instructions of Natthaphol. The transferred amounts totalled about B11 million.

Mr Akarakit is also accused of spending money he received from Natthaphol to buy a Lamborghini car and expensive motorcycles.

The court rejected a prosecution request to delay the pretrial examination of evidence and witness lists to Oct 2 after defence lawyers protested against the extended detention of their clients.

C and C Marine

Public prosecutors presented a list of 20 witnesses and proposed 10 days of hearings for them. The defence presented 17 witnesses to be heard over four hearings.

The court approved 14 hearing days for the witnesses and scheduled them for next year, between July 3 and July 25.

Ms Napapa, her 6-month-old son and other relatives were also present at the court. It was the first time the family had been together since Mr Akarakit’s detention on May 26. It was a tearful reunion.

Yesterday, Natthpol was also charged in court with drug trafficking and possession in connection with the extensive drug network allegedly run by Lao national Xaysana Keopimpha, 41. Natthaphol, 27, entered pleas of not guilty.

The court postponed evidence and witness lists examination to Oct 2 at the prosecution’s request, pending the charging of another drug suspect connected to him.

In June Xaysana and two alleged conspirators denied charges they had smuggled 1.2 million ya bah pills into Thailand last year and sold them in Malaysia.

Read original story here.

 

 
