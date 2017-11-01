PHUKET: AirAsia will launch direct flights between Phuket and Khon Kaen in Thailand’s Northeast next month with flights operating four times a week.

Arun Lilapantisitti (2nd from left), AirAsia’s Station Head for Phuket Airport, joins Phuket International Airport General Manager Phet Chan-charoen (centre) and Nattawan Chaiyadhiroj, Thai AirAsia’s Product Manager (Southern Region) at the press launch of new direct flights from Phuket to Khon Kaen.

The flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, starting on Dec 22.

Flight FD3601 will depart Khon Kaen 8:45am and land in Phuket at 10:40am on the designated days, while FD3602 will depart Phuket at 11:10am and touch down in Khon Kaen at 12:50pm.

Arun Lilapantisitti, AirAsia’s Station Head for Phuket, announced the news at a press launch at Phuket International Airport earlier today (Nov 1).

Mr Arun said that Phuket is one of AirAsia’s main airport hubs as it offers a variety of routes both domestic and international and has continued to grow steadily.

Over the first three quarters of this year, from January through September, all routes from the Phuket maintained a combined load factor average of 86%, including the Bangkok-Phuket route, which has been popular enough to warrant the addition of a pre-dawn flight and is now offered 18 times a day.

“We’re adding two new routes now because the fourth quarter is travel season and Phuket is a top destination for Thai and foreign tourists alike,” Mr Arun said.

“Our first addition was the Phuket-Macau route, which will begin flying on January 8, 2018. The Phuket-Khon Kaen regional connection can be booked from November 1 and should serve northeasterners looking to return home and Phuket residents looking for a vacation getaway very well,” he added.

Mr Arun said that the Phuket hub’s development plan will continue to focus on its strength of offering self service to make travel even more convenient.

AirAsia has already installed a total of 11 Self Check-In kiosks in the domestic and international terminals and has introduced three automatic machines for self baggage-drop in the international terminal with plans to add five more in the domestic terminal following a well-received response, he noted.