The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

BANGKOK: Political activist Srisuwan Janya will petition the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) today (Sept 4) to take legal action against police handling the case involving Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya.

accidents, corruption, crime, immigration, murder, police, alcohol, transport,

Bangkok Post

Monday 4 September 2017, 08:37AM

In this 2012 file photo, Vorayuth Yoovidhya is escorted to the Thong Lor Police Station for interrogation, hours after a crash that killed a police officer. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
In this 2012 file photo, Vorayuth Yoovidhya is escorted to the Thong Lor Police Station for interrogation, hours after a crash that killed a police officer. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Mr Srisuwan, who serves as the secretary-general of the Association to Protect the Thai Constitution, is accusing the police of negligence which he claims led to the statute of limitations on a hit-and-run charge against Vorayuth expiring yesterday (Sept 3) before the suspect was brought to trial.

Now only one charge – reckless driving causing death – remains against the suspect, as all the others have expired with the passage of time.

The 15-year statute of limitations from the date of the accident in 2012 means it is valid until Sept 3, 2027. It carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and/or a fine of up to B20,000.

This is one of many legal challenges raised by Mr Srisuwan.

Last month he called on the NACC to probe Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the deputy prime minister, and national police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda for the flight of fugitive ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra.

Mr Srisuwan said the association will petition the NACC to investigate the chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), the national police chief and prosecutors for dereliction of duty in letting Yingluck, a criminal suspect, flee the country.

Meanwhile, Vorayuth has remained free for five years since allegedly dragging a motorcycle police officer to his death after speeding into the man in his Ferrari near the Yoovidhya family home in Bangkok’s Thong Lor district.

Lt Somnuek Siangkong, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General, said the expiration of the other charges would not have any impact on attempts to seek the extradition of Vorayuth as public prosecutors have already indicted him.

MPB chief Sanit Mahathavorn said the Royal Thai Police have asked Interpol to issue an international alert or “red notice” to 190 member countries to hunt down Vorayuth.

C and C Marine

The fatal crash happened at 5:40am on Sept 3 when Vorayuth, now 32, ran his B32-million Ferrari into the rear end of a motorcycle driven by Thong Lor traffic cop Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 47, on Sukhumvit Rd in Bangkok’s Watthana district.

The policeman’s body was dragged for about 200 metres, breaking his neck and other bones, according to reports.

Soon after the crash, a Thong Lor police inspector was transferred to an inactive post for allegedly attempting to detain a driver for the Yoovidhya family to make him a scapegoat.

Reports claim Vorayuth fled Thailand in late April.

He was last spotted in Taiwan.

In the five years since, numerous attempts to have the young billionaire answer to the charges have failed, with his lawyers claiming he was ill or unavailable.

But investigations by The Associated Press show Vorayuth has travelled in and out of Thailand frequently and often stays at a London residence owned by a company linked to the family business empire.

An arrest warrant was issued for Vorayuth in April.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in

As the mayor said: "..many hotels in Patong are not being connected to the drains that feed the wastewater-treatment plant..." This is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress

Whilst the consul meetings have, at times over the years, appeared to produce actual results, I would argue that the emergence of social media has dri...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress

Chapeau! Especially for the last passage !...(Read More)

Struggling to house locals

I think it is very much the same on Phuket island. Would be good if you took a look at that issue...(Read More)

Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in

Ben,just wait in 5-6 Week the Monsoon change and all this waste will head toward Andaman/India,and all is well!(until next spring) Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress

I like the last para in your article...about sneering derision... Second, why did you not tell which consuls were there, and what was they asked to c...(Read More)

Phuket croc successfully captured, but not without a struggle

Congratulations to the Fisheries Dept for catching the Croc. Locals and tourists can again swim peacefully in the waters.. ...(Read More)

Rise of the condotel: Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach Condotel developers solve Hotel Act conundrum

Post construction value 25% above market and 10% return guaranteed for five years. If something sounds too good to be true it probably is. The worl...(Read More)

Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in

Well...typical to wait until things are beyond the breaking point...consistently "reactive" instead of "proactive". The north end...(Read More)

Rise of the condotel: Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach Condotel developers solve Hotel Act conundrum

Is that an advert or an article? How is this different from every other "condotel" that's been built over the last few years ?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.