PHUKET: The step-father of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped in Phang Nga province denied accusations he was involved in the rape and claimed he was innocent yesterday (Sept 8).

Saturday 9 September 2017, 01:05PM

(See previous stories here and here)

His claims come after villagers on Rad Island said they suspected him of involvement in the rape of the 14-year-old girl.

The accused step-father’s lawyer has filed a defamation suit against the accusers and the man made a formal complaint to Chief Pol Col Jirasak Siemsak and Pol Lt Bandasak Srilert of Saku Police Station at 5 pm, yesterday (Sept 8).

Police did not reveal the man’s name, and referred to him only as “Sor”.

Mr Sor told police that he wants justice to prevail in the case and urged people to be careful in throwing accusations about without having the facts.

He also said that he loved his daughter in law as his own daughter and had taken care of her since she was two years old and was very close to her.

He added that his step-daughter is a good girl and she had helped the family by working all the time. He also offered to undergo a lie-detector test in order to support his claims of innocence.