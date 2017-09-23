The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Accused American paedophile caught in Samui

SURAT THANI: An American man wanted for child sex abuse in his home country has been arrested on Koh Samui.

Saturday 23 September 2017, 06:09PM

Jackson Matthew Hall, 26, is escorted to Koh Samui Police Station in Surat Thani following his arrest. Photo: Supapong Chaolan
Jackson Matthew Hall, 26, is escorted to Koh Samui Police Station in Surat Thani following his arrest. Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Jackson Matthew Hall, 26, was apprehended at Thon pier on the southern tourist island yesterday evening (Sept 22).

The Alabama resident had fled to Thailand to escape multiple child sex abuse charges, authorities say.  

He is being held in custody at the Koh Samui police station pending his transfer to the Immigration Bureau for extradition to the United States. 

Hall is suspected of having fled the US after posting bail, resurfacing as a teacher at a school in Khon Kaen by using a passport in a friend’s name. 

His arrest came shortly after the Friends of Women Foundation circulated a widely viewed warning on social media that a suspected American paedophile was hiding in Thailand and posing as an English teacher under a false name.

Capt Therdsak Thawatvorakul, deputy inspector at the Surat Thani immigration office, said the US embassy had alerted the Immigration Bureau that Hall had entered Thailand using a stolen passport, Khaosod Online reported.

Yesterday evening, police received a tip-off that a foreigner who resembled the suspect was spotted at the pier. Officers went to the pier and asked to check the man’s passport, said Capt Thersak. 

However, the suspect could not produce his passport. He was later taken to the Koh Samui Police Station for questioning.  

After intense interrogation, he admitted to be the wanted man as shown in a photo sent by the US embassy, said Capt Thersak. 

According to the Cullman Times, a newspaper in Alabama, Hall was wanted on child sex and physical abuse charges in Cullman and Madison counties. 

He was indicted by a Cullman County grand jury in November 2014 on first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy charges for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend’s five-year-old daughter.

In a separate case, a Madison County grand jury indicted Mr Hall on an aggravated child abuse charge in June 2015 for hitting a child, the newspaper reported. 

The Austin American-Statesman newspaper in Texas reported that Hall first came to the attention of Thai authorities in March, when the family of a woman named Nittaya Polseepim reported her missing. She was last seen taking a man, who called himself Tyler Smith, who was said to have a teaching job in Rayong. 

Authorities believed that Smith was really Hall, and that Ms Nittaya, who was reportedly in a relationship with him, may have been helping him to evade arrest.  

Ms Nittaya, who ran a business helping foreigners obtain teaching jobs, has still not been heard from. Her sister, Jamjit Polseepim, earlier posted a plea for information about her sister’s whereabouts on a Facebook group page titled “Teaching Jobs in Thailand".

Read original story here.

 

 
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Could you help me and tell me what his face expression says about this person{the mayor}?!Is he a good or an evil person? Would a smiling face make h...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Face expressions of people say a lot about people. Look at the photo, and think. In Rawai and Naiharn is a lot going on. Installed traffic lights, ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

"... I have to wait for the Court of Appeal before issuing any orders to demolish any parts of the project, despite the initial court ruling...&q...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

and "Rawai Garden" soi Suksan 2... how they can have a permit to build 158 rooms in this quite location with a very narrow access!... ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Eva had 6 years in court to prove their innocence, which they did not. At great expense to the Thai taxpayer and waste of government resources. There ...(Read More)

Set Phuket croc ‘Leypang’ free, says poll

We may say that is croc Leypang is not the only croc in thai waters. Set it free in a habitat were he finds enough food, far from Phuket. Anyway he ...(Read More)

Cop in ‘great escape’ link

Oh, and don't forget, on 04 and 06 September General Prawit, the Defence Minister, told the thai press ( see PN articles on those days) that no po...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Just like Ao sane beach project. Why is the mayor and the Rawai Or Bor Tor planning department head not in jail. How many more building projects in Ra...(Read More)

Cop in ‘great escape’ link

It is funny to read in every newspaper the word 'Escape'. During the time of the travel of Ms Yingluck she was not under house arrest, there ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards to strike over budget cuts

Oh, the insanity of it all. At least there will be free wi-fi so when people drown we will see it up on Facebook just as it happens. I'm surpri...(Read More)
