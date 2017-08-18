The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Accorhotels gears up for third edition of ‘Heartbreak Hill’ Mini-Marathon

MINI-MARATHON: Having already hosted two previous editions of the race, Accorhotels Southern Thailand is once gain inviting you to the exciting and challenging third “Heartbreak Hill” Mini-Marathon 2017 to be held at Khao Khad, Cape Panwa.

Friday 18 August 2017, 11:12AM

Participants run in the first edition of the ‘Heartbreak Hill’ Mini-Marathon.
Participants run in the first edition of the 'Heartbreak Hill' Mini-Marathon.

Heartbreak Hill refers to the many steep ascents in the Khao Khad area which will be encountered during the race, each is considered difficult and challenging for the runners. The heights of the hills range from 37 metres to 171m.

The hills around Khao Khad will challenge runner’s from the very start until the finish line with elevations varying for each climb. The course will test athletes and they will have the choice, either climb them or be beaten.

There is no other mini-marathon on the island with this type of challenge and excitement.

To help encourage runner’s, entertainment will be provided on the hills including cheerleaders, DJs and more alongside at total of 11 points much needed water stations.

All of this will take place in the natural scenery around Panwa Beach, Khao Khad View Point and Ao Yon.

The race will start at 6am from the Baan Ao Nam Bo School on Sunday, September 17.

Registration is now open and runners can register at all hotels in Phuket under Accorhotels brand or via Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HeartBreakHillPhuket/

The objectives

To create an annual fundraising event which supports the improving education and well-being of underprivileged children within the community we all live and work. Their priority is to raise funds for local schools in Phuket and nearby provinces and support their Projects; AccorHotels Yim Kids and Planet 21 (sustainable development), which are part of Accor Hotels Corporate Social Responsibility.

The second objective is to encourage everyone to strengthen their bodies with exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle that provides a social connection between runners, hotel guests, associates, school children, university students, government officers and the local communities of Phuket and nearby provinces.

More details

Fun Run – 6 kilometre, B300 registration fee with running shirt

British International School, Phuket

Mini-Marathon - 13km, B400 registration fee with running shirt

VIP Run – eligible for both 6km and 13km, B800 registration fee with running shirt and medal

Others details

Trophy for 1st – 5th placed male and female runners in each category

Prizes for 1st placed male and female

First 2,250 registered runners will receive a running shirt

First 1,500 runners to cross the finish line will receive a medal

Prizes for the most creative “Colorful Fancy” costume for male and female

Trophy for 1st-3rd group runner with the most participants

Luxury prize for Mini-Marathon male and female winners

Luxury prize for Fun Run male and female winners

Lucky draw to win gift vouchers

 

 
