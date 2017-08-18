Heartbreak Hill refers to the many steep ascents in the Khao Khad area which will be encountered during the race, each is considered difficult and challenging for the runners. The heights of the hills range from 37 metres to 171m.
The hills around Khao Khad will challenge runner’s from the very start until the finish line with elevations varying for each climb. The course will test athletes and they will have the choice, either climb them or be beaten.
There is no other mini-marathon on the island with this type of challenge and excitement.
To help encourage runner’s, entertainment will be provided on the hills including cheerleaders, DJs and more alongside at total of 11 points much needed water stations.
All of this will take place in the natural scenery around Panwa Beach, Khao Khad View Point and Ao Yon.
The race will start at 6am from the Baan Ao Nam Bo School on Sunday, September 17.
Registration is now open and runners can register at all hotels in Phuket under Accorhotels brand or via Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HeartBreakHillPhuket/
The objectives
To create an annual fundraising event which supports the improving education and well-being of underprivileged children within the community we all live and work. Their priority is to raise funds for local schools in Phuket and nearby provinces and support their Projects; AccorHotels Yim Kids and Planet 21 (sustainable development), which are part of Accor Hotels Corporate Social Responsibility.
The second objective is to encourage everyone to strengthen their bodies with exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle that provides a social connection between runners, hotel guests, associates, school children, university students, government officers and the local communities of Phuket and nearby provinces.
More details
Fun Run – 6 kilometre, B300 registration fee with running shirt
Mini-Marathon - 13km, B400 registration fee with running shirt
VIP Run – eligible for both 6km and 13km, B800 registration fee with running shirt and medal
Others details
Trophy for 1st – 5th placed male and female runners in each category
Prizes for 1st placed male and female
First 2,250 registered runners will receive a running shirt
First 1,500 runners to cross the finish line will receive a medal
Prizes for the most creative “Colorful Fancy” costume for male and female
Trophy for 1st-3rd group runner with the most participants
Luxury prize for Mini-Marathon male and female winners
Luxury prize for Fun Run male and female winners
Lucky draw to win gift vouchers
