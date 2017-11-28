PHUKET: Accorhotels and Ocean Wing Co Ltd have partnered for the opening of MGallery by Sofitel Phuket Patong Resort, located in the bustling heart of Patong.

At the recent signing ceremony are (from left) Pamera Jivavisitnon; Pobchai Jivavisitnon; Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer AccorHotels Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia; Boonchai Jivavisitnon, Owner of Ocean Wing; Kannika Jivavisitnon, Roger Huet Project Manager Design & Technical Services, Nea & Sea, Design and Technical Service – AccorHotels Asia.

Situated on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, close to the Deck Patong, the property is now under construction and scheduled to open in Q4 2018 to Q1 2019.

The MGallery By Sofitel Phuket Patong Resort will feature 235 rooms and suites, an all-day-dining restaurant and two bars. Wellness and leisure facilities include a fitness centre, spa, an outdoor pool and a kids club.

“We are very pleased to partner with Ocean Wing to open our third hotel in Phuket,” said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer for AccorHotels Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia.

“Phuket is a key and growing destination. The opening of MGallery by Sofitel Phuket Patong Resort by Q1 2019 will add to the Group’s growing portfolio of boutique hotels collection in the region.”

MGallery is explained as a collection of boutique hotels, “both inspiring and individually styled, where “art de recevoir” enhances local discovery and shapes memorable moments.

“With a compelling mix of heritage, serenity and signature hotels, each MGallery is enriched with its own story inspired by memorable moments giving guest an opportunity to connect with their travel destination in a uniquely personal way.”

AccorHotels currently operates over 800 hotels and resorts across Asia Pacific with 73 properties in Thailand.

The MGallery by Sofitel Phuket Patong will become the third Accor hotel brought to Phuket by the Jivavisitnon family following the Novotel Phuket Vintage Park and the Novotel Phuket Resort.

AccorHotels and its global team of more than 250,000 associates operate ni more than 4,200 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.

Benefiting from dual expertise as an investor and operator, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries.

The hospitality giant’s portfolio comprises internationally acclaimed luxury brands including Raffles, Sofitel Legend, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, Fairmont, onefinestay, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman, and Swissôtel; as well as the popular midscale and boutique brands of 25hours, Novotel, Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio; the much-prized economy brands including JO&JOE, ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget and the regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel and hotelF1