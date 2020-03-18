Accor announces the signing of V Villas Phuket

PHUKET: Accor has announced the signing of V Villas Phuket, a 24-pool villa resort being developed on a hilltop in Ao Yon Beach that will join the group’s MGallery Hotel Collection.

tourismconstruction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 09:15AM

From left: Harry Greig – Accor, Communications Manager – Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives, Pablo Barruti – V Villas Phuket, Pre-Opening Hotel Manager, Victor Pang – Accor, Vice President Development – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Myanmar, Patrick Basset – Accor, Chief Operating Officer – Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives, Vichaya Poolvaraluk – Owner of V Villas Phuket, Nicolas Peth – Group General Manager and Panida Devahastin Na Ayudhya – Group Director of PR & Marke

When completed, the resort will feature five distinctive dining outlets, a swimming pool and a spectacular spa and wellness centre, noted a release announcing the resort issued yesterday (Mar 17).

The resort is currently scheduled to open in late June.

“We are honoured to collaborate with our valued partners once again to introduce V Villas Phuket, following the success of V Villas Hua Hin and VIE Hotel Bangkok over the years,”said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of Accor for Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

“The hotel is also an ideal fit for our MGallery brand as each hotel in the collection tells a unique story inspired by the destination. From bespoke design and sensorial mixology to wellbeing dedicated to self-care, MGallery guests are inspired and enriched through their delightful visits to these stylish, thoughtful and decidedly singular hotels,” he added.

Vichaya Poolvaraluk, owner of V Villas Phuket, noted, “V Villas Phuket is destined to be an unforgettable destination with its privileged location high up on the hills overlooking the Ao Yon Bay in Southern Phuket. The hotel also provides direct access to one of the area’s last hidden and beautiful secluded beaches.

“Like its sister property in Hua Hin, it will offer an unparalleled level of service and privacy including dedicated butler service. One standout feature will be the hotel’s dining concept with a restaurant and outdoor deck facing the azure blue water and a roof top bar offering a 360-degree view 50 metres above sea level for what promises to be a stunning sunset spot,” he explained.

Accor is a leading hotel operator in Thailand with 89 hotels and with a pipeline of 10 hotels scheduled to open over the next five years.

The group currently manages a portfolio of 36 hotels under the MGallery Hotel Collection across the Asia-Pacific region.