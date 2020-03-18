Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Accor announces the signing of V Villas Phuket

Accor announces the signing of V Villas Phuket

PHUKET: Accor has announced the signing of V Villas Phuket, a 24-pool villa resort being developed on a hilltop in Ao Yon Beach that will join the group’s MGallery Hotel Collection.

tourismconstruction
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 09:15AM

From left: Harry Greig – Accor, Communications Manager – Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives, Pablo Barruti – V Villas Phuket, Pre-Opening Hotel Manager, Victor Pang – Accor, Vice President Development – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Myanmar, Patrick Basset – Accor, Chief Operating Officer – Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives, Vichaya Poolvaraluk – Owner of V Villas Phuket, Nicolas Peth – Group General Manager and Panida Devahastin Na Ayudhya – Group Director of PR & Marke

From left: Harry Greig – Accor, Communications Manager – Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives, Pablo Barruti – V Villas Phuket, Pre-Opening Hotel Manager, Victor Pang – Accor, Vice President Development – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Myanmar, Patrick Basset – Accor, Chief Operating Officer – Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives, Vichaya Poolvaraluk – Owner of V Villas Phuket, Nicolas Peth – Group General Manager and Panida Devahastin Na Ayudhya – Group Director of PR & Marke

When completed, the resort will feature five distinctive dining outlets, a swimming pool and a spectacular spa and wellness centre, noted a release announcing the resort issued yesterday (Mar 17).

The resort is currently scheduled to open in late June.

“We are honoured to collaborate with our valued partners once again to introduce V Villas Phuket, following the success of V Villas Hua Hin and VIE Hotel Bangkok over the years,”said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of Accor for Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

“The hotel is also an ideal fit for our MGallery brand as each hotel in the collection tells a unique story inspired by the destination. From bespoke design and sensorial mixology to wellbeing dedicated to self-care, MGallery guests are inspired and enriched through their delightful visits to these stylish, thoughtful and decidedly singular hotels,” he added.

Vichaya Poolvaraluk, owner of V Villas Phuket, noted, “V Villas Phuket is destined to be an unforgettable destination with its privileged location high up on the hills overlooking the Ao Yon Bay in Southern Phuket. The hotel also provides direct access to one of the area’s last hidden and beautiful secluded beaches.

“Like its sister property in Hua Hin, it will offer an unparalleled level of service and privacy including dedicated butler service. One standout feature will be the hotel’s dining concept with a restaurant and outdoor deck facing the azure blue water and a roof top bar offering a 360-degree view 50 metres above sea level for what promises to be a stunning sunset spot,” he explained.

Accor is a leading hotel operator in Thailand with 89 hotels and with a pipeline of 10 hotels scheduled to open over the next five years.

The group currently manages a portfolio of 36 hotels under the MGallery Hotel Collection across the Asia-Pacific region.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais head home as Malaysia closes borders
COVID-19 rapid test kit ready for trials
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days
Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears
Education Minister orders all schools closed
Ice delivery driver dies after truck flips near Sarasin Bridge
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand coronavirus cases rising! Phuket associations slam gov’t handling of virus! || March 17
Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine
Cabinet approves Songkran postponement, school closures
Myanmar: Don’t return home for Songkran
Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases
Electricity outage to hit Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi
Drug raid nets dealers at Phuket Town condo
Concern over gatherings as infections jump again
Buri Ram in lockdown despite having no infections

 

Phuket community
Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

'Yet again we make an announcement but have not thought things through and cannot give specific ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Overworked doctors abroad have no time and resources to check 'healthy' people on Coronaviru...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Just dumb for all the CORVID 19 panic. This is no more dangerous than the common flu. Let's ...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

I was laughing, reading that mr MaAnn doesn't know how much the fine is. Mr MaAnn know anything ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

Many walk-ins are not passengers, but just people who welcome arrivals or say good bye to departers....(Read More)

US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine

It became very quiet in Thailand about that medicine cocktail that was 'curing' coronavirus ...(Read More)

Ice delivery driver dies after truck flips near Sarasin Bridge

Overworked, pushed to the edge by employer? How many hours in a row did the poor man drive? Such inf...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

What warning letters? When does it get into the brain of Officialdom that warnings not work. They la...(Read More)

Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases

The figures speak for themselves. During this 2 1/2 months of "pandemic" a grand total of ...(Read More)

Govt steps up virus fight as infections hit 114

K,as in all other countries there are updated numbers. Number of inhabitants of a country have nothi...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The LifeCo Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Singha
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand

 