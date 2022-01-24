A sneak peek into the long-awaited MONOPOLY: Phuket edition…

With the launch of MONOPOLY: Phuket edition expected to be in March, makers of the game are showing a sneak peek into what to expect on the board…



By Press Release

Tuesday 25 January 2022, 12:01AM

Images: Winning Moves, who is producing the game under official licence from MONOPOLY creators Hasbro.

“Thank you for all the suggestions we received from everyone over the past year! There has been an abundance of choice and we have really enjoyed putting this game together”, says Jennifer Lau of Winning Moves, who is producing the game under official licence from MONOPOLY creators Hasbro.

The first of the 22 key locations featured on the long-awaited MONOPOLY: Phuket edition board have been confirmed to be: Sarasin Bridge, Kata Beach, Central Phuket and Phromthep Cape.

These locations have been chosen due to their cultural and historical significance to Phuket.

Built in 1951 and completed in 1967, Sarasin Bridge was the first bridge that linked Phuket to mainland Thailand, so you will find this toward the start of the board (brown). Kata Beach (pink) is considered one of the islands most popular beaches and Phromthep Cape is one of the best spots to witness the golden Phuket sunset earning it its prime place on the board (dark blue).

Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) UK office, Chiravadee Khunsub, said: “We have loved working with Winning Moves to showcase the best that Phuket island, the ‘Pearl of the Andaman’, has to offer. There is something for everyone to enjoy and discover on the board from iconic locations to hidden gems. We are especially excited to launch the game as Thailand is open to international travellers under our Test & Go* scheme which means they can safely enjoy all that Thailand has to offer including Phuket’s beautiful beaches, temples, markets, museums, wildlife, waterparks, sunsets, seafood and so much more!”

With only a couple of months left to go, creators of the game are hard at work getting the game produced in time for the big launch in March, which will be held at Central Phuket Floresta. The game will then be widely available throughout the island as well as on Amazon.

Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President for Marketing of Central Pattana Public Company Limited says, "On behalf of Central Phuket, we are delighted that Central Phuket Floresta is one of the main locations featured in MONOPOLY: Phuket edition and where the launch will also be held.”

“Central Phuket is highly acknowledged as the world-class shopping paradise combining a luxury lifestyle, Thai culture and family destination that made Central Phuket a must-visit destination. Moreover, it also offers the world-class services, amenities and ‘All in One Place’ experience, where you can enjoy one whole day in one single place, so you will find our location on the board.”

Find more information of Central Phuket Floresta https://www.facebook.com/CentralPhuketFanpage/ and https://www.centralphuket.com

Details of the launch will be announced nearer the time on the Phuket Monopoly Facebook page.

* The Test & Go scheme allows vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand. Travellers must obtain a Thailand Pass and submit: proof of prepayment for accommodation at a government-approved hotel/s, such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++), on Day 1 and Day 5, and proof of payment for 2 RT-PCR tests on Day 1 and Day 5. The prepayment for Day 1 must include accommodation, a test and a prearranged transfer from the airport to the hotel. Travellers can book 2 different hotels for the accommodation on Day 1 and Day 5. However, on both Day 1 and Day 5, they must stay within the room for the RT-PCR test result.