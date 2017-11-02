CRICKET: Last Sunday (Oct 29) saw the culmination of the Madras Café 30 Over Cricket League between table toppers Patong Cricket Club (PCC) and the Phuket Stars, played at the majestic Alan Cooke Ground (ACG).

Thursday 2 November 2017, 09:02AM

However, the final, between the two best teams on the island, soon became a one-man show with PCC’s Hico McDonald playing out what has to be the game of his life.

McDonald scored an unbeaten 80 runs to help PCC post a respectable 177 for six in their 30 overs. Then, when he got a chance to bowl, he managed to take three crucial wickets.

But McDonald’s most impressive display came in the field where he took a catch that will be remembered by the island’s cricketing fraternity for years to come. He charged some forty yards around the boundary and managed to take a full-length diving catch to dismiss the ever-dangerous P Jha. And just for good measure, McDonald went on to take two further sublime catches in the following over to dismiss A McMillan and Sameer, thus completely ripping the heart out of the Phuket Stars and see Patong on their way to an emphatic 88-run victory as the Stars were dismissed for just 99 runs.

The final also saw more runs from “The Iceman”, M Kohler, who capped off his excellent season with 31 characteristically destructive runs. And there was also a welcome return to the field for PCC Captain and Phuket cricket stalwart S Raju, who returned to the field and chipped in with an excellent catch as a reserve fielder, three months after some health problems had put him out of action.

PCC started off slowly in the league, losing their first two games, but they fought back gallantly and fully deserved this victory.

The after-match prize ceremony saw McDonald take home the Batsman of the Tournament and Player of the Tournament awards. With Jha runner-up in both categories. The island’s Best Bowler award went to Island Cricket Club’s R Naik, with S Bhattacharya taking home the runner-up prize. The prestigious Spirit of Cricket award went to PCC veteran N Quail for his long-standing service to cricket on the island, and single-handedly igniting a new drive for junior cricket, and to be fair to him, just being an all-round great asset to his team, friends, and cricket on the island.

The Madras Café 30 Over Cricket League is now over, but that doesn’t mean that the island’s cricket scene comes to a halt, as over the next three weekends the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) and the ACG will welcome three touring sides; the British Club of Bangkok (BCBKK), ANZA and the Singapore Cricket Club.

The next three Saturdays will see select PCG teams taking the three visiting teams on with 11am starting times and with this Sunday (Nov 5) also seeing the BCBKK take on the Village Cricket Club at noon.

Cricket on the island is still growing and is always looking for new players, teams, and sponsors. If you would like to get involved or know more, please contact the Phuket Cricket Group through Facebook or by email at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com or check out the website at www. phuketcricket.com

Text by Jason Robertson