A one legged race

ENDURANCE: Former pro-wakeboarder Mac Rosen has teamed up with Coconut Tennis Academy and RPM Health Club as they sponsor, support and help him race in the upcoming Spartan Race on September 9 in Chonburi province.

health, technology,

Sunday 27 August 2017, 05:00PM

The Spartan race is quite simply the biggest and best obstacle race in the world. Participants are challenged mentally and physically to over-come their fears and push past limiting beliefs. The race represents life; as obstacles appear in life and it is those people who overcome them that continue to grow, learn and evolve.

“A major obstacle in my life was losing my left leg,” says Mac . “I decided to participate in the Spartan challenge to help build myself back up and to motivate others that life’s obstacles can be overcome. I also know that a healthy body positively impacts the brain… and well… we all want a healthy mind and body don’t we ?”

Mac will be racing on one leg over 5-6 kilometres with some pretty challenging obstacles to overcome during the Spartan Race. He is racing on one leg because he does not have a prosthetic limb capable for walking or running.

“Thankfully, Coconut Tennis Academy and RPM Health Club are supporting me and our team, The Phuket Spartans, which now has over 20 members who will help me, motivate me and perhaps even have to carry me some of the way – the goal is for all of us to finish this race together.”

Mac has spent the last year and a half in and out of hospital and has a basic prosthetic limb to get around on. However, his hips and back are taking a lot of strain and he wants to be able to move properly without the pain.

“My life has been a big obstacle the last few years and I have one more… raising B3 million for a new leg that will have a proper knee and ankle so that I can walk without further injuring my body.

“I’ve spent enough time in hospital to know I have to look after and respect my body and I am grateful for this leg, however, to live an active wholesome lifestyle and also look after my hips and back for the long term I require a better functioning foot, ankle and knee. I am hoping people will support me through this race by joining the Phuket Spartan Team (https://www.facebook.com/phuketspartans) or purchasing a Phuket Spartan Team Shirt, available at the RPM Health Club reception or support the cause financially to help me get on with my life,” Mac added.

Mac is no ordinary guy and he is transforming his life by adopting the Spartan philosophy that he can laugh in the face of failures and continue forward. He hopes you will look after your body and thus your brain and he hopes you can embrace some of the Spartan spirit.

For donations please visit RPM Health Club or speak directly with the Club Manager Hayden Rhodes on 086 383 4232 or email Hayden@RpmHealthClub.com

For direct bank-to-bank donations please deposit into Mac’s New Leg Account

Account Name: Mackinthai Thomas Rosen

Bank: Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)

Account Number: 601 402070 5

Swift code : SICOTHBK

Please leave a message if you donate this way so Mac can thank you personally.

Thank You.  

 

 
