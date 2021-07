A Night At The Popra **POSTPONED TILL OCT 02, 2021**

Start From: Saturday 28 August 2021, 06:30PM to Saturday 28 August 2021, 10:00PM

The event is a banquet style dinner and show. The money raised by ticket donations and auction items will be directly used to buy and distribute Life Bag supplies through One Phuket. Ticket donations are B5,000 per seat for VIP and B3,500 per seat for standard. Both ticket donations include a 5-star 3 course meal and free flow beverages.