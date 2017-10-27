PHUKET: It was a day that the Kingdom had been preparing itself for since a little over one year ago, and it will be a day that will be remembered by the generation who witnessed it for the rest of their lives, and its memory will be passed down to the many generations to follow.

Friday 27 October 2017, 08:46AM

Masked dancers practice a presentation around the pavilion where the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej was cremated on Thursday (Oct 26). The kingdom had been preparing for the Royal Funeral since King Bhumibol died on October 13, 2016. Photo: Roberto Schmidt / AFP

Yesterday(Oct 26), the people of Thailand gathered en masse in their respective provinces to bid a final farewell to the “Father of the Nation”, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who passed away at 3:52pm on Thursday Oct 13, 2016.

Yesterday’s Royal Cremation ceremony began at 7am when the Royal Urn was taken from the Dusit Maha Prasart Throne Hall within the Grand Palace to the Great Victory Chariot in front of

Wat Phra Chetuphon, and then on to the ceremonial ground at Sanam Luang – the location of the ornate Royal Crematorium.

Gilded chariots, horses and columns of military personnel in bright costumes swept through Bangkok’s old quarter in a meticulously-planned spectacle of devotion to a King who was loved, adored and revered by so many.

Guided by long-standing Buddhist ritual and Royal Palace protocol, the elaborate Royal Cremation ceremony was befitting of a King who commanded the unwavering devotion of his subjects during his 70-year reign.

The ceremony featured mass parades, cultural performances and Buddhist ceremonies centred around the gleaming funeral complex that has been erected outside Bangkok’s Grand Palace according to Royal traditions dating back hundreds of years.

Onlookers marvelled at the rich array of ceremonial uniforms on display – from puffy blue helmets to embroidered red caps and pointy white hats – as marchers beating drums and bearing tiered umbrellas strode solemnly through Bangkok’s historic heart.

“Officials had to study and work very hard to manage this event, because it is the first time our generation has prepared for a King’s funeral,” 54-year-old Rataya Kobsikarn said in the days leading up to the event.

“All of us love our King so much and this is the last chance we have to be close to him,” she added.

As has been the case for the entire year following King Bhumibol’s death, almost every Thai wore black, draining colour from Bangkok’s streets in public display of the nation’s collective grief.

Furthermore, a strict dress codes for the Royal Funeral was decreed for the public and officials to follow during the historic funeral.

“Ceremonies for the King are still viewed as ceremonies for a demi-god,” explained Eakkarak Limsunggas, a police commander tasked with enforcing proper funeral attire.

“The language and dress code used for the monarchy must be different than what we use in normal life.”

Boosted by the late King’s charisma and abiding love for all his subjects, Thailand’s monarchy grew in it’s popularity with the public during King Bhumibol’s reign and the palace revived several royal rituals that had remained unobserved by some of the monarchs who preceded King Bhumibol’s reign.

Many Thais will continue to refer to King Bhumibol as the “Father of the Nation” and were moved to tears at the prospect of bidding him a final goodbye as his spirit ascends back to heaven.

However, not only Thais have spoken about their sadness at the death of King Bhumibol, many expatiates living in the Kingdom have expressed their respect for the late King and the admirable legacy he has left to his people.

Matthew Thomas, an Australian who’s lived in Thailand for the past five years, also felt the significance of such a momentous moment in Thailand’s history.

“I think it has brought the community together,” he said.

“People [connect] through this one experience; showing respect by wearing the appropriate coloured clothes or not having parties or celebrations,” he said.

Mr Thomas says the mourning period following the King’s passing caused him to learn a lot more about the late monarch’s many contributions to Thai society.

“I knew about some of it before he passed away, but learned a lot more afterwards,” he said.

Mr Thomas spoke specifically about the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s efforts to eradicate the drug trade in the “Golden Triangle” through agricultural practices, such as growing profitable alternative crops to steer farmers away from cultivating narcotic plants.

Kate Bailey, a New Zealander, said that the period of mourning has reminded her of her host country’s unique culture and history.

“It has this incredible historical legacy and ceremonial culture that I think most expats would only ever scrape the surface of unless they are deeply involved with Thai people,” she said.

“It is a unique nation with its own emotional priorities and resonance that is not like any other place.”

As for foreigners who are new to Thailand, Ms Bailey hopes they will take time to understand the late King’s legacy and Thai culture.

“I hope that they would actually learn a little bit about the King’s life works,” she said.

“If [foreigners] are just here on holiday or are just passing through professionally, I think it would behove them to try and see the culture as a very multifaceted thing. The side that you see as a tourist is only really the tip of the iceberg.”