A look at Christmas feasting around the world

Christmas dinner is not a tradition exclusive to the likes of North America, Australia and the UK – it’s a meal enjoyed meal by Christian families all over the globe.

Monday 25 December 2017, 02:07PM

From India to Peru and Honduras to Iceland, in fact, dozens of countries indulge in a grand feast on this holiday occasion.

The following are a few examples of what you might find on the Christmas table throughout the world.

Roasted Turkey is the most popularised Christmas main course, as enjoyed in the UK, Canada, America, Mexico, New Zealand and even Australia (though being that December is the height of summer down under, the turkey is often served cold there). In such places, turkey is commonly served up alongside some stuffing, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes with gravy, and often with other steamed vegetables.

In lieu or as a complement to turkey, chicken and other types of poultry are also commonly cooked up. Goose is a favourite item in countries such as Germany, Austria, Denmark and Ireland, while duck is a popular choice in Lebanon, Iceland and the Netherlands, among other places. And if the fancy birds are out of stock (or budget), you can certainly find a few chickens baking or roasting over an open fire in kitchens across this vast planet.

If it’s not a big bird at the centre of the table, then it may well be a fish. Fish is a preferred Christmas course in numerous countries – Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Brazil and Finland, for example. Likewise, many countries, particularly those with a coastline, enjoy a wide variety of seafood on the holiday – shrimp, crawfish or lobster.

Aside from poultry, another one of the most popular Christmas dinner items is ham. In some households in North America and the UK, for example, the Christmas ham replaces the turkey altogether, while other households serve up both. Like the turkey, the ham can be prepared in multiple ways, but usually is baked, steamed or slow-cooked.

It’s not all just meat for Xmas though. Some countries with a strong Catholic tradition, such as Poland, tend to avoid red meat for Christmas dinner, keeping in line with ancient tradition. But let’s not get too caught up with what there is to eat or not eat.

The real spirit of Christmas dinner is not about the what, but about the who – your family and loved ones, that is. That’s what Christmas dinner is really all about the world over: getting together for a warm, intimate and fun family occasion.

Merry Christmas Phuket and fantastic feasting!