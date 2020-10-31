Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

A life of excess Maradona turns 60 in self-isolation

A life of excess Maradona turns 60 in self-isolation

FOOTBALL: Notorious for his wild lifestyle, Argentina great Diego Maradona turned 60 yesterday (Oct 30) in far more sober circumstances sheltered in self-isolation to protect him from the coronavirus pandemic.

Football
By AFP

Saturday 31 October 2020, 09:54AM

Argentina football great Diego Maradona, pictured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has always lived a life of excess. Photo: AFP.

Argentina football great Diego Maradona, pictured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has always lived a life of excess. Photo: AFP.

Having suffered two heart attacks in the last 20 years and contracted hepatitis, Maradona’s precaution after a bodyguard started displaying coronavirus symptoms earlier this week is understandable.

A life of excesses with cocaine and alcohol have taken their toll on the mercurial talent’s health.

“It was impossible that this lad would turn out well,” said former international and Boca Juniors team-mate Hugo Perotti said earlier this year.

Perotti was referring to Maradona’s early fame that set him on a path to brilliance, glory but also excess and almost tragedy.

Born in a poor Buenos Aires neighborhood on October 30, 1960, Diego Armando Maradona quickly marked himself out as special talent.

Since then this charismatic and contradictory man has fallen many times only to rise again from the abyss, and always in his unique and inimitable way.

Defiant and ingenious, macho, a loyal friend and spiteful enemy, Maradona has always been magnetic.

“At 18 he couldn’t walk around in Africa. A plane was stuck because the runaway was full of people,” said Perotti.

“It was in 1981, when there was no internet, mobile phones, nothing. He surpassed every human and normal barrier. And I think he paid the consequences of all this.”

Idolized like a god

First came the highs. Having made his name helping Boca win the Argentine title, he earned a move to Catalan giants Barcelona at just 21.

At 25 he practically singlehandedly dragged Argentina to World Cup glory at Mexico 86.

In the quarter-final against England he displayed both the devil in him, and his genius, first scoring a goal with his hand - which he later dubbed the “Hand of God” - and then embarked on a mazy run, bamboozling the England defence to score one of the greatest goals in World Cup history.

Back in his homeland he was idolized like a god, to the point that a group of fans created the Church of Maradona in devotion to him.

The next year he would lead ambitious Italians Napoli to their first Serie A title; a feat he would repeat three years later.

“I would like to always watch Diego, dribbling for all eternity,” sand the rock band Ratones Paranoicos in one of dozens of songs dedicated to Maradona.

But his demise had already begun.

They cut off my legs’

Maradona broke down in floods of tears in 1990 after he failed to inspire an ill-disciplined Argentina to retain the World Cup, losing 1-0 to West Germany in the final.

The next year his Napoli career ended in disgrace after he was handed a 15-month ban for taking cocaine - something he’d been rumored to have done since his Barcelona days.

The 1994 World Cup in the United States was supposed to be something of a resurrection for Maradona, but instead he was sent home in disgrace after failing another dope test.

“They cut off my legs,” Maradona complained. Realistically, although he played on for a couple of years back at Boca, his playing career was as good as over.

He’d scored 346 goals in 679 matches over a 21-year career.

As a coach he never enjoyed the same success, and certainly did not have the same flair.

Put in charge of the national team with a Lionel Messi in his pomp, Maradona’s charges slumped out of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with a 4-0 quarter-final drubbing by Germany.

But his name ensured he was rarely short of offers, whether from clubs in the United Arab Emirates, Mexico or his homeland, where he is currently the coach at Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

Reckless life

His coaching career has been regularly interrupted by bouts of ill-health, mostly self-inflicted.

In 2001, four years after his retirement, Maradona addressed a packed Bombonera - the home ground of his beloved Boca Juniors - and alluded to his addictions: “I’ve made mistakes and paid for it but the ball was never soiled.”

That was a year after he suffered his first heart-attack while on holiday in the Uruguayan seaside resort Punta del Este.

In 2004, weighing well over 100-kilograms (220 pounds) despite standing only 1.65-meters (5ft 5in), he suffered another that almost killed him.

It sparked a radical decision to undergo gastric bypass surgery to lose 50kg.

It wasn’t the end of his troubles as alcohol abuse saw him taken to hospital twice in 2007 suffering from hepatitis, after which he was treated in a psychiatric institution.

But he never stayed down for long, nor out of the headlines, particularly due to his friendships with various prominent left-wing leaders in Latin America, such as the late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, or Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez.

For 25 years he insisted he had only two daughters, Dalma and Giannina, born in 1987 and 1988 to Claudia Villafane, his childhood sweetheart who was his wife for 24 years.

Since their divorce, Maradona has admitted to fathering at least five children in Italy, Cuba and Argentina through extra-marital affairs.

He also had a child, Diego Fernando, in 2013 with his now ex-girlfriend Veronica Ojeda.

“Three more and you’ll have an team of 11. You can do it!” Giannina goaded him sarcastically on Instagram.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Former Wallaby wins plaudits after coming out as gay
Thailand to deliver three spectacular badminton events in January
Champions meet leaders in mouthwatering clash
Individual brilliance on display in Portuguese GP
Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to end 32-year World Series drought
Bayern, English clubs win in Champions League as Real Madrid scramble draw
Big hitting Bianca emerges as Asia’s new star of golf
Takeaways from the weekend’s Premier League action
Cantlay captures PGA Zozo crown
Hamilton breaks F1 win record in Portuguese Grand Prix
MMA champion Nurmagomedov in shock retirement
Hamilton on pole in Portugal
Hamilton seeks record win on F1’s return to Portugal
Laguna Phuket Triathlon confirmed for November
Race for acceptance: why Japan’s Paralympics mean more than medals

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

So let me get this straight, anyone who took advantage of the visa 'amnesty' now has their v...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Police doesn't stop a ghost rider, probably without helmet, perhaps no insurance/road tax paid, ...(Read More)

Young cop made to publicly explain banner criticising bosses

Why as a government officer, to apologize for a complaint of being cheated/scammed by your own bosse...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

@ Edward R, You are wrongly informed. When you renewed Retirement extension, and also applied and go...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

..."The move is to prevent foreigners to leave the country in order to obtain the correct visa ...(Read More)

Big bike riders set to face tough tests

Where will the training/test of big bike riders done? Not at that mini course at Transport bureau in...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

How about a foreigner with working permit, having own business? Must he close his business and sack ...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Are these ridiculously low fines only for Phuket? What about the rest of Thailand? As low as these...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

I extended my visa last month on 26th of September and paid 1900B, and as per the news it was told t...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

I have a different issue. I have lived in Phuket for the last 2 years but need to return home for b...(Read More)

 

AVC Engineering
Phuket Property
K9 Point
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket

 