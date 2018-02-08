The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
A healthy move: Delish Café has re-opened in Saiyuan offering delicious food and house-roasted coffee

One of Rawai’s favourite gathering places, Delish Café, has re-located from Fisherman’s Way to Saiyuan Rd, Nai Harn. The move was triggered by the chaotic traffic congestion at Chalong Circle.

Saturday 17 February 2018, 10:30AM

“We had been looking for the right venue in Nai Harn village for about two years and finally found the perfect spot with loads of parking. It was sad for us to leave our former premises where many expats and longer-term visitors regarded Delish as their local café for almost seven years,” said Manager Meen Apinya.

The new premises has a raised terrace with retractable awnings. The terrace seats up to 30 people and leads into the main café service area. Customers can also opt for the air-conditioned room, which seats at least 30 people in a more tranquil environment, ideal for co-working or social meetings.

Popular for its relaxed ambience friendly atmosphere Delish is renowned for serving house-roasted Arabica coffee, under their White Elephant label. This single-origin coffee is also for sale as freshly-roasted beans or ground to suit your home coffee-making machine. Fresh beans are roasted several times a week.

Also extracted from the same beans, White Elephant Cold Brew is a smoother, less acidic option than espresso. It’s ideal served in an iced Americano-style, but it also makes a fine iced milk coffee or you can even try it mixed with soda for a refreshing lift.

Delish values the repeat customer with offers such as their Coffee Loyalty Card that is good for a 10% discount. Less obvious features are their use of rice bran oil for high-temperature cooking and olive oil in salads and, more recently, introduction of a delicious pure butter produced from Thai cow’s milk.

Their efforts to produce consistent quality have been rewarded with Trip Advisor Certificates of Excellence for the past three years. The food at Delish begins with fresh, quality ingredients to create dishes with a healthy, homemade feel

“We source as many ingredients as possible from local growers and producers, the main exceptions being Australian beef and lamb used in our sausages, burgers and pies,” said Meen.

C and C Marine

The menu has extensive choices for breakfast, brunch, lunch or snacks, with most items available for take-home, including some ready-to-eat frozen meals.

Delish rapidly earned a reputation for making some of the best home-made cakes on the island, the most popular being carrot and walnut, chocolate-almond (gluten-free) and baked cheesecake. Cakes can be ordered for special events.

If you are thirsting for a fresh cold juice or smoothie boost, the friendly cafe staff can customize one to your taste from a range of fruits and vegetables, topped with chia seeds, cacao, bee pollen, whey protein or sacha inchi protein. Or, just grab a wheatgrass or Super Turmeric shot from the fridge.

Delish also makes their own version of the popular breakfast smoothie bowl – complete with a superfoods granola – in several delicious flavours. At Delish, their mission is to make eating healthier really enjoyable.

 

For more information visit: facebook.com/DelishCafePhuket or call 076 388 149.

 

 
