TRAIL RUN: With 800 runners taking part, Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort’s annual King of the Mountain Trail Run, the third instalment of which was held at 7am yesterday (Sept 3), remains one of the country’s most popular trail runs.

Monday 4 September 2017, 03:28PM

Athlete line up at the start of the third Thanyapura 'King of the Mountain' trail run.

Some 328 runners participated in the 4 kilometre fun run, 270 participants ran in the 8km and 202 runners competed in the 15km, all routes of which went across Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary’s mountainous terrain.

King of the Mountain Trail Run Results

Male winners of 15km:

Somchock Jangwang, 1st place and awarded the title “King of the Mountain” (01:34:28.4)

Sasha Gervais, 2nd place, competed as Thanyapura’s brand ambassador (01:38:06.1)

Monthon Ketsuwan, 3rd place (01:38:49.9)

Female winners of the 15km:

Toni Wolinski, 1st place and awarded the title “Queen of the Mountain” (02:03:29.1)

Leonie Plaistowe, 2nd place (02:06:31.3)

Aree Dechochai, 3rd place (02:10:58.2)

Male winners of the 8km:

Callum Pedroni, 1st place (01:02:09.9)

Nipon Kochasing, 2nd place (01:03:07.2)

Wuttipong Panchalad, 3rd place (01:04:13.4)

Female winners of the 8km:

Pantip Bobthong, 1st place (01:12:51.4)

Tidarat Pimvoramatakul, 2nd place (01:14:17.8)

Kantheera Rungsanganotai, 3rd place (01:17:18.3)

Meanwhile, also yesterday, the first Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic began right after the trail run at 11am. The island’s newest mountain bike race featured a challenging course through the wildlife sanctuary. Mountain bikers competed in four distances: 4km fun race, the 9km, the 18km (two loops of 9km route) and the 27km (three loops of 9-km route). Some 50 mountain bikers competed in all four distances.

Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic Results

Male winners of the 27km:

Anan Suksrisin, 1st place (01:21:07.1)

Suponchai Bangthong, 2nd place (01:21:08.2)

Nopparat Piromrat, 3rd place (01:21:41.1)

Male winners of the 18km:

Thanawat Petsud, 1st place (00:54:25.7)

Purivat Piwnin, 2nd place (00:54:26.9)

Thapakom Mekmanee, 3rd place (00:55:21.0)

Female winners of the 18km:

Jarinya Suebjakthin, 1st place (01:04:02.9)

Marcela Soto, 2nd place, is Nutritionist and Muay Thai coach at Thanyapura (01:20:39.5)

Kaitlin Kirby, 3rd place (01:28:58.1)

Male winners of the 9km:

Thanakorn Korkaew, 1st place (00:29:19.9)

Apiwat Appamarakang, 2nd place (00:29:24.9)

Pisitson Veerakit, 3rd place (00:30:16.4)

Female winners of the 9km:

Pleeya Choopeng, 1st place (00:42:13.7)

Thidarat Pimworamethakul, 2nd place (00:42:59.2)

Rattikarn Kaewkajohn, 3rd place (00:48:58.2)

“Thanyapura has been consistent in organising trail competitions each year. This year attracted many trail runners. It benefits health, sports and tourism activities. Phuket is another province that creates successful events to align with the government’s agenda. These amazing activities will continue to build Phuket’s reputation for the tourism industry,” said Virat Patee, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Phuket office.

“It was fantastic event, this is proof that Thanyapura can organise a great race. I saw a good team spirit from everybody who participated. We went from 80 runners in the first year to 800 runners in the third year – that says it all. Next year, it’s going to be even bigger. We’re going to push the bike race a lot more because a lot of people are interested, especially the kids,” said Paolo Randone, Vice President F&B and Sports of Thanyapura.

“As the director of both races, I’m proud and happy. We created a trail run in a short amount of time and people can find a real challenge to enjoy and experience Phuket’s jungle. The Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic was difficult and the area around it was too wild. We’re able to build a great course in amazing spots,” said David Escolar Ballesteros, Swimming and Cycling Coach of Thanyapura.

Thanyapura has continued to promote non-traditional, off-road races over the past three years to experienced and beginner trail runners. The King of the Mountain Trail Run was a sold-out event with a growing number of participants each year.

The Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic was created by David Escolar Ballesteros, pro mountain biker and Thanyapura’s Swimming and Triathlon Coach, who recognised a rising demand for more competitive mountain biking events in Phuket.

The King of the Mountain Trail Run owes its success to these sponsors: Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Sports Authority of Thailand, Indigo Design, Vatemon, Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Sea Horse Drinking Water, S.P.A. Drinking Water, Anda Focus, Optima, Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area, Khun Mae Ju, Canon, The Phuket News, Khao Phuket and Live 89.5.

The Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classicwas made possible thanks to: Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Sports Authority of Thailand, Indigo Design, Vatemon, Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Anda Focus, Optima, Khun Mae Ju, The Phuket News, Khao Phuket and Live 89.5.

On November 12, Thanyapura will hold the “Thanyapura Classic Cycling Race” and on the 25th the “Foremost Ironkids” triathlon. On December 9, Thanyapura will host the “Colour Fun Run” as part of the Phukethon, Asia’s major running festival which is being held from December 8-10.

For more information about other events throughout the year, visit www.thanyapura.com/events.