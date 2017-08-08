7 Soccer Charity

Start From: Saturday 19 August 2017, 09:00AM to Friday 25 August 2017, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Thanyapura is helping to raise money for Yaowawit School Kapong, a school built for underprivileged children in the province of Pang Nga, Thailand.

If you work in a hotel and love football, don't miss out on this event. All proceeds are donated to the school, the first location in Southeast Asia to pioneer Pre-Vocational Education" concepts with Marriott International's Thailand Business Council.

The event starts from 16.00-20.00 on Mon-Fri and 9.00-20.00 on Sat and Sun.

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.