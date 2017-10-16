PHUKET: All 7-Eleven stores across Phuket and elsewhere throughout the country will close from 2:30pm to midnight on Oct 26 as a mark of respect for the Royal Cremation ceremony for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be held that day.

Monday 16 October 2017, 05:49PM

More than 10,000 7-Eleven stores across the country will close on Oct 26 for the Royal Cremation ceremony. Photo: Eudaemonian / Flickr

Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group announced that all CP Group shops nationwide will close in the afternoon on Thursday Oct 26 as a mark of respect for the Royal Funeral, reported Post Today. (See story here.)

“During the national mourning, CP Fresh Mart shops will close from 3pm on Oct 26 and reopen on Friday, Oct 27, at 6am,” said CP Group CEO Suphachai Chearavanont.

“All True shops will close (except those at airports) from 3pm on Oct 26 and reopen for regular business on Oct 27,” Mr Suphachai added.

“All 7-Eleven stores will close from 2:30pm to midnight,” Mr Suphachai noted.

There are currently more than 10,000 7-Eleven stores across the country.