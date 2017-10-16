Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group announced that all CP Group shops nationwide will close in the afternoon on Thursday Oct 26 as a mark of respect for the Royal Funeral, reported Post Today. (See story here.)
“During the national mourning, CP Fresh Mart shops will close from 3pm on Oct 26 and reopen on Friday, Oct 27, at 6am,” said CP Group CEO Suphachai Chearavanont.
“All True shops will close (except those at airports) from 3pm on Oct 26 and reopen for regular business on Oct 27,” Mr Suphachai added.
“All 7-Eleven stores will close from 2:30pm to midnight,” Mr Suphachai noted.
There are currently more than 10,000 7-Eleven stores across the country.
