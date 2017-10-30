PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup estimates that some 50,000 people will attend this year’s Patong Carnival 2017, which will be held from November 1-3 to usher in Phuket’s tourism high season, with seafood and surprises among the main attractions of this year’s festivities.

Monday 30 October 2017, 04:26PM

The annual parade, renowned for its stunning costumes and floats, will begin at 7pm on Nov 1. Photo: Patong Municipality

The 2017 edition of the Patong Carnival will run under the theme ‘Amazing Patong’ and will feature a range of stalls selling food and beverages, cultural activities, sports and entertainment.

The carnival extravaganza is aimed at bringing maximum fun and a festival-like atmosphere to the island.

On the opening day (Nov 1), the event will be officially opened by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Mayor Chalermluck at 6:30pm.

Opening performances will be presented from 6:40pm to 7pm.

The annual parade, renowned for its stunning costumes and floats, will begin at 7pm. Spectators can enjoy the parade from grandstands located in front of the Patong Beach Hotel.

The parade will be followed by live music performances on the stage two (located in front of the Banthai Beach Resort & Spa) and other performances being presented on the stage one (located at Loma Park) from 8pm until midnight.

On day two (Nov 2), performances will begin at 7pm and run until midnight on the stages one, two and three (located at the Sea Pearl Intersection). There will also be an ‘Amazing Patong Band’ challenge running from 6pm until midnight with bands featuring children up to 16 years of age competing to take the ‘Best Band’ title.

In addition, also on day two, and carrying on into day three, a cooking competition will be held by the Club Chef Patong and Patong Municipality from 2pm to 6pm. Winners of the competition will be presented prizes by Mayor Chalermluck at 6:30pm on Nov 3.

Seafood, OTOP products (One Tambon One Product) and a full range of street food will be available throughout the festival.