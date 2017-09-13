ENDURANCE: Over 5,000 racers experienced the world’s best obstacle race as they took part in the inaugural Spartan Race Thailand today at Siam Country Club, Chonburi last weekend.

Wednesday 13 September 2017, 03:39PM

One of the young competitors makes her way through the course.

The world’s fastest growing sport that has seen over 240 races in more than 30 countries kicked off with two race formats in Thailand – the Spartan Sprint and the Spartan Kids race. The Spartan Sprint race featured a distance of 6.8 kilometres which revealed 23 signature Spartan obstacles such as the Hercules Hoist, Dunk Wall, Barbed Wire Crawl, Monkey Bar and Fire Jump.

Mr Hallvard Borsheim from the United Arab Emirates came in first at a time of 00:44:43 in the Elite Men’s category, while Ms Magdalena Cvetkovic from Hong Kong was crowned the champion in the Elite Women’s category with a timing of 01:05:47. The top three racers for both categories walked home with a total of B90,000 in cash prizes and up to a year’s supply of My Whey protein worth close to B100,000.

Most racers breezed past the Dunk Wall, Over-Under-Through, Vertical Cargo and Rolling Mud while the Elite and Competitive enjoyed more challenging obstacles such as the Olympus, Barbed Wire Crawl, Rope Climb and Slip Wall. All Spartan Sprint and Spartan Kids racers received a Finisher T-shirt and a medal upon completing the race.

Mr Pranai Phornprapha, Managing Director of Exceed Sports and Entertainment Thailand, an award-winning mass participation events and sponsorship agency, said, “Exceed is thrilled by the overwhelming response to our inaugural event and glad to organise a world-class sport experience for the people in Thailand.

“We are glad to see so many professional racers come in from all over the world to be a part of the race. We were most encouraged by the Thai people who took the first step to get out of their comfort zone and improve their lives. Seeing so many families cheer on their children at Spartan Kids also show that Thai families are placing more importance in encouraging a healthy lifestyle.”

Racers started streaming in at 5:30am and warmed up for the race with workouts led by Fitness First before their flag off. Celebrities who took part in the race included Woody Milintachinda, Mathew Deane, Lydia Sarunrat, Joke So Cool, Antoine Pinto, and Gun Sawadiwat Na Ayuthaya.

On the back of a successful event, Spartan Race Thailand will bring an additional two races to Thailand next year. Race details will be announced soon.

For more information please visit www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand