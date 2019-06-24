Kata Rocks
4th of July at Two Chefs Bar & Grill

Start From: Thursday 4 July 2019, 05:30PM to Thursday 4 July 2019, 10:30PM

4th of July is coming up and what better way to spend it than some good food, cold beverages, and great live entertainment! Visit our Two Chefs Bar & Grill Patong branch and get an amazing deal for the American Independence Day! Texas Smoky Barbecue Platter with Pulled Pork, Smoky BBQ Pork Ribs, Hot Buffalo Chicken Wings, Beef Brisket, Mashed Potatoes, Bread and Butter, Jalapenos, Coleslaw, Grilled Corn for just THB595! For booking and inquiries you may message our Facebook page www.facebook/twochefsthailand or you may call our Patong branch at 076 344 915! See you there!

Person : Reservation
Address : Two Chef Patong
Phone : 076 344 915

 

