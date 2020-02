4th Annual Culinary Completion

Start From: Saturday 14 March 2020, 10:30AM to Saturday 14 March 2020, 04:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Don’t miss the 4th Annual Culinary Competition @ QSI Phuket on Saturday, March 14th from 10:30 – 16:00. Schools from around Phuket will compete in two divisions, junior and senior. They will compete in creating an original and chef replicated dish. These dishes will then be judged by our celebrity executive chef judges, who will decide this year’s Student Top Chefs.