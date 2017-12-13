ATHLETICS: For the fourth consecutive year, Thailand’s leading sports retailer, Supersports, will organise the country's only mile-distance race, the Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket Presented by Thanyapura on March 24-25, 2018 at the award-winning Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort, and organisers expect 4,000 people to take part.

Wednesday 13 December 2017, 05:16PM

The international-standard event draws athletes from around Thailand and overseas.

A key event in Phuket’s sporting calendar and one that underscores Phuket’s sports tourism credentials, the Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket Presented by Thanyapura attracts runners from around Thailand and overseas, and offers the largest running event prize purse in Phuket – a combined B110,000.

“Phuket is becoming a centre for sports and it’s events like the Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket Presented by Thanyapura that really help to raise the profile of the island as a leading sports destination. This event attracts many international runners and as the popularity of running increases we are seeing more and more runners from around Thailand and in Phuket taking part too,” said Phuket Vice Governor Sakchai Kunanuwatchaidetch.

The event has grown year-on-year, and in response to increased participation organisers have expanded it to be two days this year, allowing more people to take part and enjoy the beautiful course in the island’s north.

“We’re very excited to be bringing this event back to Phuket for the fourth consecutive year and to be working again with Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort. The event has grown considerably since we launched four years ago and continues to grow each year, as a result we have extended the event to be held over two days in 2018 – March 24-25. This will allow more runners to take part, retain the quality runner experience, and ensure runners can enjoy the beautiful course area even more,” said Ms Siraporn Wattana, Vice President of Marketing, Supersports.

The event's schedule is as follows:

March 24, 2018:

500 metre Fun Run for children from 3 to 12 years old – 3-5, 6-8, 9-12. Start 5pm.

3 Mile – Open Male/ Female. Start 5:15pm.

March 25, 2018:

5 Mile – 12-39 (male), 40 & over (male), 12-34 (female), 35 & over (female). Start 6:15am.

10 Mile – 15-29 (male/ female), 30-39 (male/ female), 40-49 (male/ female), 50-59 (male/ female), 60 & over (male/ female). Start 6am.

With a “Run Festival” concept, on March 24 there will be a post race concert, food, lots of activities for families and kids, and a children’s playground, while on the March 25 the “Serious Run” concept will also see all runners having the chance to win exercise equipment and sports prizes in a post-race lucky draw.

“We’re very proud to be working again with Supersports and the local community to organise the fourth edition of this international-standard race. The course area around Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort – the quiet lanes and tropical surrounds – are favorites with the runners and we are looking forward to welcoming even more runners from Phuket, around Thailand and overseas in 2018,” commented Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, President and CEO of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

“It’s very important to Supersports that we give back to the communities in which we work and on behalf of all the event’s partners and participants, we will be donating a portion of the 2018 entry fees to Pa Krong Cheap School – a school which is located along the run course,” added Ms Siraporn.

Special entry fees of B500 – B600 are available from now until January 10, 2018 with prices increasing thereafter. All entrants receive a race BIB, T-shirt, bag and discount coupons for New Balance products.

All runners who complete their distance will receive a Finisher Medal while trophies will be presented to the top three in each category for the 5 Mile and 10 Mile distances. A total prize purse of B110,000 will be shared between the top three Thai finishers and top three International (including Thai) finishers for the 10 Mile distance.

For more information and to enter online, go to www.gotorace.com