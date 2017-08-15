3rd ACCOR HOTELS Heartbreak Hill Mini Marathon’ 2017

Start From: Sunday 17 September 2017, 06:00AM to Sunday 17 September 2017, 12:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

To create an annual fundraising event which supports the improving education and well-being of underprivileged children within the community we live and work. Our priority is to raise funds for local schools in Phuket and nearby provinces and support to Accor Yim Kids Project, which is a part of ACCOR HOTELS Corporate Social Responsibility. More info: tel. 076602544 (T) 076602541 (E) or Facebook: HeartBreakHillPhuket. Venue : Khao Kad, Panwa Cape.

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.