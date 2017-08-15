The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

312 dead as mudslides, flooding sweep through Sierra Leone capital

SIERRA LEONE: At least 312 people were killed and more than 2,000 left homeless yesterday (Aug 14) when heavy flooding hit Sierra Leone’s capital of Freetown, leaving excavators to pull bodies from rubble and overwhelming the city’s morgues.

disasters, death, land,

AFP

Tuesday 15 August 2017, 09:26AM

Residents struggled to traverse roads that were turned into churning rivers of mud after Sierra Leone’s capital of Freetown was struck by heavy rains. Photo: STR/AFP
Residents struggled to traverse roads that were turned into churning rivers of mud after Sierra Leone’s capital of Freetown was struck by heavy rains. Photo: STR/AFP

An AFP journalist saw several homes submerged in Regent village, a hilltop community, and corpses floating in the water in the Lumley West area of the city, as the president assured emergency services were doing all they could to tackle one of the worst natural disasters ever to hit the city.

Red Cross spokesman Patrick Massaquoi said the death toll was 312 but could rise further as his team continued to survey disaster areas in Freetown and tally the number of dead.

Sierra Leone is one of the poorest countries in the world, according to UN indicators.

“I counted over 300 bodies and more are coming,” Mohamed Sinneh, a morgue technician at Freetown’s Connaught Hospital, said, having earlier described an “overwhelming number of dead” at the facility leaving no space to lay out every body.

Many more of the dead were taken to private morgues, Sinneh said.

President Ernest Bai Koroma said in an address to the nation broadcast on television late yesterday that an emergency response centre had been established at Regent, the worst-affected area.

He appealed for unity from a nation still struggling with the legacy of Ebola and a long civil war.

“Our nation has once again been gripped by grief. Many of our compatriots have lost their lives, many more have been gravely injured and billions of Leones’ worth of property destroyed in the flooding and landslides that swept across some parts of our city,” he said.

“Every single family, every single ethnic group, every single region is either directly or indirectly affected by this disaster,” Koroma said.

He announced that centres would be set up across the city to register those made homeless and praised the military, police and Red Cross volunteers, deployed in an all-out effort to locate those trapped.

Images obtained showed ferocious, churning dark-orange mud coursing down a steep street in the capital, while videos posted by local residents showed people waist- or chest-deep in water trying to cross the road.

The Sierra Leone meteorological department did not issue any warning ahead of the torrential rains to hasten evacuation from the disaster zones, AFP’s correspondent based in Freetown said.

Fatmata Sesay, who lives on the hilltop area of Juba, said she, her three children and husband were awoken at 4:30am by rain pounding on the mud house they occupy, which was by then submerged by water.

“I only managed to escape by climbing to the roof of the house when neighbours came in to rescue me,” she said.

C and C Marine

“We have lost everything and we do not have a place to sleep,” she said in tears.

Deputy Information Minister Cornelius Deveaux earlier confirmed Koroma had called a national emergency, and said his own boss, Information Minister Mohamed Bangura, was in hospital after being injured in the flooding.

Deveaux said “hundreds” of people had lost their lives and had properties damaged, and promised food and other assistance for the victims.

He called on the public to remain calm with rescue efforts underway.

The scale of the human cost of the floods only became clear yesterday afternoon, as images of battered corpses piled on top of each other circulated and residents spoke of their struggles to cope with the destruction and find their loved ones.

Meanwhile, disaster management official Vandy Rogers said that “over 2,000 people are homeless,” hinting at the huge humanitarian effort that will be required to deal with the fallout of the flooding in one of Africa’s poorest nations.

Freetown, an overcrowded coastal city of 1.2 million, is hit each year by flooding during several months of rain that destroys makeshift settlements and raises the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Sasha Ekanayake, Save the Children’s Sierra Leone Country Director, said the immediate priority was to provide shelter and protect residents, especially children, from the spread of deadly waterborne diseases.

“We are still in the rainy season and must be prepared to respond in the event of further emergencies to come,” she said in a statement.

Flooding in the capital in 2015 killed 10 people and left thousands homeless.

Sierra Leone was one of the west African nations hit by an outbreak of the Ebola virus in 2014 that left more than 4,000 people dead in the country, and it has struggled to revive its economy since the crisis.

About 60% of people in Sierra Leone live below the national poverty line, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The country ranked 179th out of 188 countries on the UNDP’s 2016 Human Development Index, a basket of data combining life expectancy, education and income and other factors.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Kurt,tourist should be welcomed with a "way"? and a smile!Anymore wishes? How about a floral wreath and a cold towel? Are tourists at the im...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

That Jor12 always bump back with laws and acts, he doesn't seem to understand that reality ( thai airport shame internationally exposed) does not...(Read More)

Prayut calls in air force to help immigration at major airports, including Phuket

I red in other thai newspapers that quite a number, mostly female, immigration officers are taken away from their airport duties in order to serve/sup...(Read More)

Deadly Phuket cement truck driver charged, released on bail

wow, there are INSURANCE companies in Thailand paying the bail out money after someone KILLED another people due to reckless driving? and why does i...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

I recently had the displeasure of going through immigration at Phuket and here is a email I sent to them:- Dear Sirs The following is a copy of a co...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Kurt...go and read the Act then you will see why. It will then answer your other question. ...(Read More)

No action taken against tourists photographed with starfish at Koh Racha Yai

chris007...The humans that drive boats can look after or kill themselves with gay abandon. The ecosystem is not afforded that privilege. ...(Read More)

Patong hotel staffer killed by lift counterweight

Eagle, Your ridicule is a standard issue response for selfish people not subjected to an unfair societal norm levied at one gender only. Men's t...(Read More)

Prayut calls in air force to help immigration at major airports, including Phuket

It's one thing to have more staff, but what does the RTAF know about immigration procedures and systems....(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

To waive the TM6 form for thais to reduce the immigration long queues for foreigners. That makes sense. Mhhh. But Thai still have to see immigration ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.