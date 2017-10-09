CHARITY: There was a huge turnout for the 13th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Mini Marathon 2017, with 3,200 people taking part in the annual event, which is in its 13th year.

Monday 9 October 2017, 09:41AM

The 10.2 kilometre mini-marathon runners made history once again by running across the iconic Sarasin and Thao Thepkasattri bridges to Phang Nga province and back.

Mr Oriol Montal, General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa welcomed the guests of honour and participants early yesterday morning (Oct 8), and an opening ceremony was presided over by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, Phuket alongside Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok, Thawornwat Kongkaew and Uthit Limsakul, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office at the Phuket Gateway.

Before the race kicked off, Gov Norraphat requested participants rise to observe two minutes of silence in loving memory of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The atmosphere was incredible with local people taking part to run for fitness and conservation of sea turtles together.

The 10.2 kilometre mini-marathon runners made history once again by running across the iconic Phuket, Sarasin and Thao Thepkasattri Bridge to Phang Nga province and back, it was the second year this beautiful route was used for the annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Mini-Marathon.

“Healthy people make for a healthy community, I am delighted to be part of this amazing event, huge thanks also goes to the foundation owners the Minor group, sponsors, partners and hard-working volunteers, this event would not be possible without them” said, Mr Montal.

The annual Turtle Fun Run and Mini Marathon – while also aiming to encourage in people a healthy lifestyle – is a collaborative effort by the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa to raise funds and awareness of the conservation work done by the Phuket Marine Biological Center and its “The Injured Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Program” to rescue, rehabilitate and release (recovered) injured turtles, dolphins, whales and dugongs.

Phuket’s endangered sea turtles – which use Mai Khao Beach as a nesting ground – are facing multiple threats, their numbers having severely depleted in recent years. Commercial fishing kills thousands of them every year, while many more die from eating or becoming trapped in plastic debris littering the ocean.