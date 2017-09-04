Welcome all junior golfers aged 12 - 21 years old. Entry fee THB 5,000 per junior golfer, includes - 2 rounds of green and caddie fees (Sep 30 & Oct 1), Unlimited practice range usage, Practice workshop with PGA Pro's, Lunch voucher (Sep 30) and Prize giving ceremony lunch (Oct 01). Hosted by Laguna Golf Phuket and supported by The Phuket News & Live 89.5. 076 324 350 - golf@lagunaphuket.com
2nd FALDO Series Thailand Championship - South
Start From: Friday 29 September 2017, 08:00AM
to Sunday 1 October 2017, 02:00PM