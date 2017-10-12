The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

21 dead in ‘catastrophic’ California wildfires

UNITED STATES: More than 200 fire engines and firefighting crews from around the country were being rushed to California yesterday (Oct 11) to help battle infernos which have left at least 21 people dead and thousands homeless.

accidents, death, disasters, police, weather,

AFP

Thursday 12 October 2017, 09:34AM

Reduced to ashes: An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire yesterday (Oct 11) in Santa Rosa, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan / AFP
Reduced to ashes: An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire yesterday (Oct 11) in Santa Rosa, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan / AFP

“This is a serious, critical, catastrophic event,” California fire chief Ken Pimlott told reporters. “We’re not going to be out of the woods for a great number of days to come.”

Pimlott said that after a respite on Tuesday (Oct 10) winds were kicking up again yesterday and the winds and dry conditions were hampering efforts to contain the blazes.

“We are still impacted by five years of drought,” the director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

“These fires were driven by the critically dry fuel bed,” he added. “We are literally looking at explosive vegetation.”

Pimlott said the death toll from the fires – among the deadliest ever in California – had risen to 21 and could be expected to go up further.

Eleven of the deaths have occurred in Sonoma County, a wine-producing region which has been particularly hard hit, while six people have died in Mendocino County. There have been two deaths in Napa County and two in Yuba County.

Entire neighbourhoods in Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 which is the county seat of Sonoma County, have been reduced to ashes.

Thousands of people have been left homeless and 25,000 people have evacuated their homes in Sonoma County alone to escape, according to officials.

More than 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed including several wineries in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of the state’s wine production.

Hundreds of people have been reported missing in Sonoma County but the county sheriff’s department said it expected most of them would eventually be located.

Pimlott said firefighters were battling a total of 22 wildfires that have burned nearly 170,000 acres and reinforcements had been requested.

He said 170 fire engines had been ordered from the neighbouring states of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Washington and another 154 engines from elsewhere around the country.

In addition, 60 firefighting crews from other states were on their way to California to provide assistance, he said.

“Our primary goal is to get these resources into the fires,” Pimlott said.

He said 73 helicopters, 30 air tankers and nearly 8,000 firefighters were currently taking part in the effort to extinguish the blazes.

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in California, freeing up federal funding and resources to help fight the fires, and Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in eight counties.

The US military has also been enlisted to battle the fires with 700 servicemen currently helping out and an additional 1,800 being mobilised.

Bob Nelson, 53, stopped in his black pickup truck at a police roadblock near Santa Rosa, said he fled his home on Sunday (Oct 8) and returned on Tuesday.

“There was no damage,” he said. “But then we got evacuated again.

“We don’t know about our house now,” Nelson said. “I’ve got no idea. It’s in the middle of two fires.”

Much of the damage in Santa Rosa can be seen from US Route 101, the north-south highway which runs from California through Oregon to Washington state.

The Sonoma County Hilton perched on a hill overlooking Route 101 is a ruin of charred wood and twisted metal, as is the nearby Fountaingrove Inn.

An enormous K-Mart store has been entirely destroyed with only a couple of blackened walls still standing.

Among the wineries which reportedly suffered damage were William Hill Estate Winery in Napa, Signorello Vineyards, Stags’ Leap and Chimney Rock.

Forest fires are common in the western United States during dry, hot months but, with 21 deaths so far, this year’s California fires are among the deadliest ever.

The Griffith Park fire in Los Angeles County in 1933 killed at least 29 people and 25 people died in the 1991 Oakland Hills fire.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The acting chief of PPAO stumbled alarming a lot, in what he said and in what he not said. Oh, and were is the real Chief of PPAO during this Beach S...(Read More)

German man filmed causing public nuisance safe in Phuket hospital

Everything about this person are not signs of alcoholism or drugs. The poor man is this moment mentally ill. Wondering how he could have been 'u...(Read More)

Tiny London sushi bar wins three Michelin stars

ahh...wake up, it's under the section of "World News"...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The constant whinge on here previously is that the lifeguards did nothing anyway other than sit, talking, drinking and on phones, so why all fuss when...(Read More)

Last pint pulled in 7-Eleven

It's is commercial decision by 7 Eleven management not a ruling. Given that these stores are frequented by visitors and Thai's alike, it canno...(Read More)

Patong to fall quiet to respect late King

The message is clear. Do everything you want, but do it indoors. That will do as ordered. I red:... "also the staff must not dress up indecen...(Read More)

Last pint pulled in 7-Eleven

Amazing, Thais cannot buy bottles or cans of beer then?...(Read More)

Businesses conned by lure of Mon megaprojects

Before you invest in something what looks to nice to be true, do your homework first. First invest time in analyzing such a business group. And th...(Read More)

Businesses conned by lure of Mon megaprojects

All the greedy faces thinking they're owed something as they were stupid enough to believe they would make 1000% profits on foreign investments, y...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The amateurish approach to protecting the lives of tourists continues . . . there is no evidence that a quickly assembled group can outperform profess...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.