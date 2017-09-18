PHUKET: Soldiers and police arrested 19 people yesterday during a raid on a restaurant in Phuket Town, which was also being used as a football gambling den.

Monday 18 September 2017, 10:32AM

Deputy Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment Lt Col Surasak Phuengyam, soldiers from the 5th Infantry Division and Phuket City Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Chao Phomna carried out the raid on the i 88 restaurant on Srisaewana Rd in Phuket Town at 6:30pm yesterday (Sept 17) after receiving at tip-off that the rear of the restaurant was being used as a gambling den.

Those arrested included three men and four women staff from the restaurant along with 10 men and two women who were caught gambling at the time of the raid.

Items seized were thirteen motorbikes, a car and B98,410 in cash.

Those arrested were taken to Phuket City Police Station to face legal action.