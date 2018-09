Start From: Wednesday 28 November 2018, 11:00AM to Saturday 1 December 2018, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Construction Materials & Hotel Supplies Exhibition. All types of construction materials from floors to roof tiles. Hotel supplies and Home decoration items. - See the latest breakthrouhs in construction technology, interior design and building maintenance. Learn how to design smart home for multi-million-dollar project IPTV, 4G Internet, IP Phone, Mobile phone, CCTV and other High-Tech Devices.