The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

15 dead in Rohingya boat sinking, UN chief tells Myanmar to end ‘nightmare’

BANGLADESH: At least 15 people drowned and scores are feared missing after a boat carrying Rohingya families capsized off Bangladesh yesterday (Sept 28), as UN chief Antonio Guterres exhorted Myanmar’s leaders to end the refugees’ “nightmare”.

accidents, crime, death, murder, Myanmar, land, immigration, violence, transport, weather, marine,

AFP

Friday 29 September 2017, 09:58AM

The boat carrying the Rohingya refugees capsized due to torrential rains and rough waters. Photo: AFP
The boat carrying the Rohingya refugees capsized due to torrential rains and rough waters. Photo: AFP

The growing Rohingya refugee crisis prompted the UN Security Council to hold a rare public meeting on Myanmar, with the US slamming the country for trying “to cleanse the country of an ethnic minority” while Beijing and Moscow backed the Myanmar authorities.

More than half a million Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh in the last month, after the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar launched vicious operations against Rohingya rebels.

Witnesses and survivors said the vessel that overturned yesterday was just metres from the coast in rough waters, after it was lashed by torrential rain and high winds.

Local police inspector Moahmmed Kai-Kislu said that 15 bodies including at least 10 children and four women had so far washed ashore, and there were fears the number could still rise.

“They drowned before our eyes. Minutes later, the waves washed the bodies to the beach,” said Mohammad Sohel, a local shopkeeper.

Seven of the UN’s 15-member Security Council voted to hold the body’s first public meeting on Myanmar since 2009, though they failed to arrive at a joint resolution.

Guterres urged authorities to halt military operations and open humanitarian access to its conflict-wrecked western region.

“The situation has spiralled into the world’s fastest developing refugee emergency, a humanitarian and human rights nightmare,” he said, while calling for those displaced from the conflict to be allowed to return home.

The UN chief noted that the “systemic violence” could cause unrest to spill into the central part of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, threatening 250,000 Muslims with displacement. 

A donors’ conference would be held on October 9, he said.

Some of the strongest criticism came from US envoy Nikki Haley, who said: “We cannot be afraid to call the actions of the Burmese authorities what they appear to be: a brutal, sustained campaign to cleanse the country of an ethnic minority.

“And it should shame senior Burmese leaders who have sacrificed so much for an open, democratic Burma,” she added, in what appeared to be a rebuke to the country’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose reputation as a human rights champion has been left battered by the crisis.

Burma is an alternative name for Myanmar.

Haley warned: “We must now consider action against Burmese security forces who are implicated in abuses and stoking hatred among their fellow citizens.”

But Myanmar received strong support from close ally China as well Russia.

C and C Marine

“The international community must be aware of the difficulties faced by the Burmese government, be patient and provide its assistance,” Chinese envoy Wu Haitao said.

“We must be very careful when we talk about ethnic cleansing and genocide,” added Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, shifting the blame toward Rohingya militants for “burning villages”.

Myanmar’s representative U Thaung Tun insisted there was “No ethnic cleaning, no genocide in Myanmar”, while Bangladeshi ambassador Masud Bin Momen called for the creation of safe zones within Myanmar to allow refugees to return home.

The latest drowning tragedy comes after a series of deadly accidents as desperate refugees surge across the two countries’ shared border.

The International Organisation for Migration, which is leading the relief effort, said one survivor said the boat sank as it tried to dock at a place that was out of sight of security forces.

“It’s a very sad story. There were a hundred Rohingya on board when it sank,” IOM spokesperson Hala Jaber said.

One distraught survivor said that his wife and one of their children had been killed when the ship sank.

“The boat hit something underground as it came close to the beach. Then it overturned,” said Nurus Salam, who had set off set off for Bangladesh from a coastal village in Myanmar late Wednesday (Sept 27) with his family.

The UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR) said 27 survivors had been located so far, including eight women and seven children.

The exodus began on August 25 when attacks by Rohingya militants on security posts prompted a Myanmar military crackdown.

It has created a humanitarian crisis as the government and aid agencies struggle to provide food, clean water and shelter.

Those who have made it to Bangladesh have brought with them harrowing accounts of murder and villages torched by Myanmar soldiers and mobs of ethnic Rakhine, who are Buddhists.

Rakhine, long a cauldron of ethnic and religious tensions, has been scarred by seething animosity since severe bloodshed erupted across the state in 2012.

The Rohingyas, the world’s largest stateless group, are treated as foreigners in Myanmar.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket pickup truck passenger injured when driver rear-ends trailer truck

Poor Ms Saitip, having a safe journey all the way from Surathani to Phuket and than, 'in sight of the harbour', some pick up truck slams into ...(Read More)

Hunt resumes for Yingluck

The Court has ruled. An guilty verdict in absentia for Ms Yingluck. Ok, close that book. What for a fresh manhunt, including that DNA sniffing in a m...(Read More)

Acquitted tour operator strikes back, sues police

As being acquitted, now in a civil court case they can claim back their more than 2000 busses, and the billions of baht to clear their debts and lost ...(Read More)

Short-term safety team to patrol Phuket beaches, says Gov

Let us pray that all the members of the out of the blue short-term safety teams, replacing Sunday the professional Phuket ligeguards have a life savin...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours

The police know, so they must have a reason, to let shops sell alcohol illegal at night time ...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

It was reported that the new budget for Phuket Lifeguard Service Co Ltd (PLS) was β19.8 million. The PLS has said that this number doesn’t includ...(Read More)

Tourists urged to be ‘respectful’ during Royal Funeral

A public holiday but, "All transport, banks, shopping areas, hospitals and other public services will be operating as usual, the advisory noted....(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

An absolute disaster ahead. Public non-trained Thais sitting on the beaches wondering what to do. And all for a pittance. By all means throw away bill...(Read More)

Tourists urged to be ‘respectful’ during Royal Funeral

To have a respectful, serene public setting on Phuket during funeral rites, close bars and 'ping pong' clubs, Like on Buddha Days. As long as...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

She became furious, and committed crime, killing her husband without thinking. That 'without thinking' explains everything. Right? Looks ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.