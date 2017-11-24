The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
14 burnt to death after van crash in Sing Buri

SING BURI: Thirteen Myanmar nationals and a Thai driver were killed after being trapped inside a van engulfed in flames following a car crash in Muang district early this morning (Nov 24).

Bangkok Post

Friday 24 November 2017, 11:36AM

A van catches fire after hitting a lorry in Sing Buri in the early hours of this morning (Nov 24). Thirteen Myanmar people and the Thai driver were killed. Photo: เมืองสิงห์บุรี 20
A van catches fire after hitting a lorry in Sing Buri in the early hours of this morning (Nov 24). Thirteen Myanmar people and the Thai driver were killed. Photo: เมืองสิงห์บุรี 20

Police and rescue workers were despatched to the scene after Muang Sing Buri Police had been alerted to a crash on the Asian Highway km 90+600, which leads to Bangkok, at 2:30am.

Upon arrival, the charred wreckage of the van with a Bangkok licence plate was 10 metres away from a 10-wheeled lorry loaded with rice with a Nakhon Sawan licence plate. The lorry was parked in the middle of the road. The back of the vehicle also bears a scratch due to the accident.

Rescue workers then retrieved the charred bodies of the 14 victims from the van, which also beared the name of its company, “Boon Ruean Tour Co Ltd”.

An initial investigation indicated only that the 13 Myanmar migrants boarded the van driven by a Thai man from Mae Sot district in Tak to Bangkok.

Police have yet to identify the bodies as the bodies were badly damaged by fire.

Soonthorn Fakthong, a 55-year-old lorry driver, said he was on his way to deliver rice to Sara Buri.

While approaching the scene, his vehicle was suddenly rear-ended by the van, resulting in a blaze which destroyed the van. He then called the police to seek help.

All bodies were taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a post-mortem examination. After their identities are determined, the bodies will be returned to their families for traditional funeral ceremonies.

Read original story here.

 

 
