PHUKET: A newborn baby boy is currently in the care of Patong Hospital after being found dumped in a local launderette yesterday.

Monday 9 October 2017, 10:35AM

Local resident Ms Sunantha Kietkeaw points to where the baby was found. Photo: Patong Police

A staffer from the hospital has said that the baby was no more than 12 hours old at the time he was found.

At around 2:30pm yesterday (Oct 8), Lt Col Weerapong Rakkito of the Patong Police received information from a Patong resident that a baby boy had been found left on a shelf in local launderette close to the Kapkauy Restaurant on Phrabaramee Soi 2.

The baby still had part of its umbilical cord attached and still had blood on its body.

Ms Sunantha Kietkeaw, who found the baby, said, “I went into the washing machine room to clean my clothes when I heard a baby crying.

“Then I saw the naked baby boy on the shelf, so I informed the hospital,” she said.

Lt Col Weerapong said, “Officers are currently checking CCTV to find out who dropped this baby boy in washing machine room.”

A Patong hospital nurse, who declined to be named, added that the baby was no more than 12 hours old when found. The baby weighed three and a half kilograms and is now in the care of the hospital.