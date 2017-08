Start From: Sunday 1 October 2017, 05:30AM to Sunday 1 October 2017, 11:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

In aid of Phuket Panyanukul School – Engaging with Autism The 10th Anniversary Millennium Resort Patong Phuket Charity Run 2017 is a run-for-charity organized by Millennium Resort Patong Phuket (MRPP) in conjunction with its 10th year celebrations. “Engaging with Autism” has been chosen as the theme for this marathon. More info at gotorace.com/event/millennium-charity-run/.

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.