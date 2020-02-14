THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

10 Years 10 Hands at Paresa

10 Years 10 Hands at Paresa

Start From: Friday 20 March 2020, 06:30PM to Friday 20 March 2020, 11:00PM

Paresa is turning 10 years young. To celebrate this special occasion, we shall be hosting one of our renowned charity dinners on 20th March 2020. The money raised will go towards PHA’s Green Planet initiative, educational and environmental projects in Phuket. Join us for this unforgettable culinary experience when 5 top chefs will present a night of gastronomy accompanied by Thailand’s first and only pop-opera band Fivera. Priced at THB 7,000/person. Reserve at pagm@paresaresorts.com or call 076.302.000

Person : Paresa Resort
Address : Paresa Resort Phuket

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

Good old 'mis-understandings' strike again. Time to change the record. I notice he didn'...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Dual pricing, double standards, fast lane a 100 THb at Phuket airport Immigration. At your service! ...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

It's time to modernise the Phuket tour bus park. Why Phuket allows those high/huge/ gigantic bu...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

I must admit that driving Phuket roads without these 1200 health dangerous black smoke fuming busses...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

90% bus operators not received payments from Chinese Agencies for 8 months??? Than sue the Agencies....(Read More)

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

The usual denial/lying and finger pointing to other departments. Oh oh, what is it difficult to be a...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Ematt... I see no hatred, this is simply you grandstanding, why, well we can only guess you don'...(Read More)

Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season

Yep. But apparently it is redder which is "even better". LOL...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

Why don’t the operators use the time to replace all the brakes on the buses so there will be no mo...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

Dogs normally dont bite that hand that feeds them? Its an old saying and one worth thinking about?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Overseas Property Show
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Cassia Phuket

 