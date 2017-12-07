PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung yesterday (Dec 6) presided over a meeting with the organisers of this weekend’s Phukethon 2017 Marathon event, where it was confirmed that around 10,000 participants were expected to take part in the three-day event.

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung speaks at yesterday's (Dec 6) meeting regarding this weekend's Phukethon. Photo: PR Dept

Representatives from event organisers Move Asia Co Ltd and Yoshimoto Entertainment Thailand and other related agencies were present at the meeting held at the meeting room of Phuket Provincial Hall.

“The first category of races is the Thanyapura Colour Fun Run which features 5 kilometre, 2km and 1km distances and will start at 7:30am on Dec 9 at Saphan Hin Public Park. There will be about 1,000 runners,” said V/Gov Prakob.

“Category Two is the Jelly Beach Run which is 5km and will take place at 4pm also on Dec 9 at Nai Harn Beach, with a total of 1,000 runners,” he said.

“Category Three is the 42.195km marathon starting at Saphan Hin at 3am on December 10, ongoing for six and a half hours. There will be 1,000 runners in this category,” said V/Gov Prakob.

“Category Four is the 21.1km half-marathon taking place at 5am on Dec 10 at Saphan Hin with a total of 2,500 runners,” he added.

“Category Five will be a 10km mini-marathon also on December 10, starting at Saphan Hin at 6am. There are 4,500 runners in this category,” he said.

V/Gov Mr Prakob added, “Phuket and Move Asia Co Ltd and Yoshimoto Entertainment (Thailand) Co Ltd have organised the Phukethon 2017 Marathon which will take place from 8 to 10 December here in Phuket to create a prototype event to promote Thailand's sports industry.”

“This competition is run by the International Federation of Athletics (IAAF) Federation of Athletics Federations (AAA) and the Athletics Association of Thailand Under the Royal Patronage (AAT),” he added.

“We will be closing off various roads during this event according to the running distances of each race,” he said.

“We will also coordinate with the companies to prepare the main stage venue at Saphan Hin, which will be the starting point for most races, and areas for supporters along various routes, security vehicles, pre-race and post-race areas, first aid and emergency.”