The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

10,000 expected for three-day Phukethon 2017

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung yesterday (Dec 6) presided over a meeting with the organisers of this weekend’s Phukethon 2017 Marathon event, where it was confirmed that around 10,000 participants were expected to take part in the three-day event.

health, tourism,

The Phuket News

Thursday 7 December 2017, 01:39PM

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung speaks at yesterday's (Dec 6) meeting regarding this weekend's Phukethon. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung speaks at yesterday's (Dec 6) meeting regarding this weekend's Phukethon. Photo: PR Dept

Representatives from event organisers Move Asia Co Ltd and Yoshimoto Entertainment Thailand and other related agencies were present at the meeting held at the meeting room of Phuket Provincial Hall.

The first category of races is the Thanyapura Colour Fun Run which features 5 kilometre, 2km and 1km distances and will start at 7:30am on Dec 9 at Saphan Hin Public Park. There will be about 1,000 runners,” said V/Gov Prakob.

Category Two is the Jelly Beach Run which is 5km and will take place at 4pm also on Dec 9 at Nai Harn Beach, with a total of 1,000 runners,” he said.

Category Three is the 42.195km marathon starting at Saphan Hin at 3am on December 10, ongoing for six and a half hours. There will be 1,000 runners in this category,” said V/Gov Prakob.

Category Four is the 21.1km half-marathon taking place at 5am on Dec 10 at Saphan Hin with a total of 2,500 runners,” he added.

Category Five will be a 10km mini-marathon also on December 10, starting at Saphan Hin at 6am. There are 4,500 runners in this category,” he said.

V/Gov Mr Prakob added, “Phuket and Move Asia Co Ltd and Yoshimoto Entertainment (Thailand) Co Ltd have organised the Phukethon 2017 Marathon which will take place from 8 to 10 December here in Phuket to create a prototype event to promote Thailand's sports industry.”

This competition is run by the International Federation of Athletics (IAAF) Federation of Athletics Federations (AAA) and the Athletics Association of Thailand Under the Royal Patronage (AAT),” he added.

We will be closing off various roads during this event according to the running distances of each race,” he said.

We will also coordinate with the companies to prepare the main stage venue at Saphan Hin, which will be the starting point for most races, and areas for supporters along various routes, security vehicles, pre-race and post-race areas, first aid and emergency.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.