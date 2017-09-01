Recent Comments

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow Rather amusingly I was fined 1,000 baht this week for what I can only understand was "parking near a bridge" outside the Honda motorbike sho...(Read More)

Wanted Russian fugitive arrested in Phuket My children lived in Rawai for years until the Tsunami wiped out their Business in Patong and Bungalow they were renting at Chantra ,Rawai Beachfront,...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating Growing up as an" only child" makes someone unfit for serving as a soldier? This statement must come from an "only child"or from s...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing Am I mistaken that the linked drowning article with the figure of 120 drowning deaths been removed ?...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing Some people should learn to read an article well before commenting here !!Where is it written on this site that 120 people drowned last year? ...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing The drowning deaths figure is manipulated to exclude those outside of lifeguards working hours. It also excludes all drownings which happened at/near ...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow Many tuk-tuk drivers carry weapons, it's nothing unusual. BUT if the police are serious about containing this problem they should do continuous ra...(Read More)