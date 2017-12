Recent Comments

Phuket Governor honours schoolboy’s honesty Why such a grandiose affair to honour a young lad for the honesty everyone should have. Wouldn't the Governor have been better sorting out the far...(Read More)

New contract tensions leave four Phuket beaches without lifeguards I don't know if they do it there but in Australia they have volunteers as lifegaurds as well as paid ,if this was the case then while they sort ou...(Read More)

New contract tensions leave four Phuket beaches without lifeguards Is that all there is to it? I doubt it. In the real world nobody gets their wages paid to them immediately, not unless they're working cash-in-...(Read More)

‘Phuket a model province for road safety,’ say experts 555555555555555 :) He must be talking about another place called 'Phuket', maybe an area of Singapore. The roads actually ARE safe there. ...(Read More)

Chalong underpass construction stalls – again Instead of these costly, traffic inducing constructions, maybe just teach drivers how to use a circle? Courtesy in yielding before entering and ...(Read More)

New contract tensions leave four Phuket beaches without lifeguards The PPAO were told by Bangkok to give the lifeguards whatever they needed to do their job a few months ago, but hell no, they screwed the whole thing ...(Read More)

330 Indian star tortoises seized at airport How can reptiles survive the freezing temps in a cargo hold at 9, 000 meter altitude? I suppose most would not, animal cruelty charges should be levie...(Read More)

Online shopping 'E-business tax' to be levied in 2018 No way to enforce this absurdity, unless they are going to start keeping records of our clicks and then huge privacy issues will come into play. As u...(Read More)

‘Phuket a model province for road safety,’ say experts #2 in the world is a blatant falsehood and achieved only because fatalities that occur later in the hospital are not counted. I have little doubt th...(Read More)