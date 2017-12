Recent Comments

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket Daily we see speeding through red lights On Phuket. And with speeding I mean real with high speed. It is a miracle that not more of such 'murder...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese tour guide arrested at Phuket's Ao Po Pier Illegal foreign guides is just the tip of the iceberg and regular crackdowns on Thai companies owned by Chineses with the help of Thai nominees would ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket It just never stops. Public transport drivers are the worst effing drivers on the planet and are responsible for so much death and carnage throughout ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket I hope the bus driver is jailed for minimum 10 years for murder and is ordered to pay 5 million for each death to the family. This guy should never ha...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack Here we are not in America. We are in Thailand. To 'soften' the thai problems by derailing attention to other parts of the world is not helpi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide? A nice Phuket Opinion. Leaning back, overthinking it,.. was the whole idea of introducing the rules really ment to bring some law and order at Phuket...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight If one has a basic knowledge of statistics and probability, together with a modicum of common sense, figures would not be as fictitious as may seem to...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack Try living in America where life is super cheap and guns are a plenty. You can be shot by a home owner for knocking on the door asking for directions ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide? Free spending western tourist want all the things Phuket use to offer: chairs + Umbrellas; Beach side restaurants, night clubs, bars; beach vendors. ...(Read More)