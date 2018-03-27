[VIDEO] Phuket's Best Burger 4

Recent Comments

Phuket needs better roads, Governor tells national commission The trouble with just building more roads is that they just get full of cars very quickly (look at the M25 for example). How about a coordinated appro...(Read More)

Phuket airport chief welcomes new Myanmar, China direct flights What???...no welcoming committee of ladyboys??? Shame shame, the Chinese will be disappointed. And this new Myanmar flight...sure to be a lucrative ...(Read More)

Premchai protest march likely More power to Khun Sasin. It is people like him (rare in Thailand) that can cause drastically needed change in Thai society. Not only in the effort t...(Read More)

Phuket light aircraft crash victim set to return home today Going home now already? Spinal cord, coccyx, muscle injuries, broken fingers. Sure she needs quite some time continuing orthopaedic treatments. Wil...(Read More)

72 kilo seer fish caught in Phuket fishing tournament Why to be proud to catch a fish that rarely shows up in thai waters? Sport fishing a great way to support marine tourism? Give me a break. Will help...(Read More)

Beyond the tipping point: Phuket garbage excess to see return of trash mountain Bullied another rubbish incineration oven before it is to late Phuket’s Population its growing fast - But don’t forget to teach them to recycle t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects tour boat piers for Songkran safety “I ordered the officers responsible for the operation of all commercial piers in Phuket to seriously enforce safety in their areas of responsibility...(Read More)

Prawit probe findings set for Thursday Outcome of this affair can be only disappointing to the thai nation. NACC and Pom Prawit are 2 hands on 1 belly. Something like a butcher checks his...(Read More)

Premchai protest march likely The Protest March is most likely, as it is non political It supports Prime Minister's anti corruption thinking The March will be a scream for ju...(Read More)