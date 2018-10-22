THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
[VIDEO] 14th Turtle Fun Run & Half Marathon

With over 4,500 runners registered, the 14th Turtle Fun Run & Half Marathon in Mai Khao was a huge success! From Phuket to Phang Nga and back, runners came out in force to support the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation!

Monday 22 October 2018, 07:48AM

 

 

