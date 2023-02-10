333 at the beach
“I will start a new life.” Phuket bus shooter identified as Krabi man with mental issues

"I will start a new life." Phuket bus shooter identified as Krabi man with mental issues

PHUKET: The man who opened fire on a Phuket-Phattalung bus and left two passengers with gunshot wounds this morning (Feb 10), was identified as a Krabi local with mental issues, Phuket Provincial Police announced via Facebook.

crime
By Nattha Thepbamrung

Friday 10 February 2023, 05:39PM

Unwilling to surrender, Mr Nawin shot himself dead inside the pink interprovincial bus. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Unwilling to surrender, Mr Nawin shot himself dead inside the pink interprovincial bus. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

“The perpetrator was Mr Nawin, 25 years old, a psychiatric patient at Ao Luek Hospital, residing in Ao Luek District of Krabi Province,” Phuket Provincial Police said in a simple Facebook publication, rather than an official statement.

Phuket Provincial Police did not reveal the shooter’s family name and did not provide any possible motive for the shooting. 

The two injured passengers were identified as Ms Juraiporn, 49, and Mr Naphanat, 26. Family names were also withheld in both cases. 

Mr Nawin was among nine passengers of a Phattalung-bound bus which left Phuket Bus Station at 7am. The vehicle was driven by Somyot Buakaew, 39.

As the bus was approaching the Khuan Din Daeng Hill, near Sapam, the driver heard a gunshot inside. A woman passenger came running to the front of the bus calling for help, but was shot as well. 

Mr Somyot immediately stopped the bus and all the passengers, including those wounded, escaped. The shooter did not prevent them from fleeing and just stayed inside alone.

Having arrived at the scene, law enforcers supported by a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team sealed off the area around the vehicle and tried to persuade Mr Nawin to surrender. He did not comply.

The two wounded passengers were meanwhile rushed to Mission Hospital Phuket. In the afternoon, Phuket Provincial Police confirmed that both Ms Juraiporn and Mr Naphanat were safe.

Officials at the scene included Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Phuket City Police Chief Col Pratuang Pholmana.

The siege continued for approximately four hours with SWAT not attempting to assault and Mr Nawin not willing to surrender.

Having identified the suspect, Phuket officials brought his relatives from Krabi, namely grandmother Mrs Lek, 67, and aunt Ms Pranee, 50. Both women also tried to persuade Mr Nawin to surrender but failed.

According to a report by Mgronline (but not mentioned in the report by Phuket Provincial Police) the SWAT team then used tear gas to either make Mr Nawin leave the bus or attempt to assault. Having entered the bus after some time, they found the man dead. 

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team inspected the vehicle and found no objects of danger. Mr Navin’s body was taken to an unnamed hospital for autopsy. 

Citing Ao Luek Police, Mgronline reports that Mr Nawin left a notice in his mother’s house saying the following: “Do not worry. I will start a new life. I will take a risk and go for it. And I will not return home.”

Just like their colleagues from Phuket, Ao Luek Police officers have not said anything about Mr Nawin’s possible motives.

DeKaaskopp | 11 February 2023 - 15:22:21 

Another insensitive comment from Prab.  As low as it can get. You really need to seek help !

JohnC | 11 February 2023 - 09:22:26 

How does a know psychiatric patient with mental issues get hold of a handgun and easily carry it on to a passenger bus? Is there any security checks ever made on bus passengers nowadays or all of it is centred on the airports only.

Prab | 10 February 2023 - 18:14:37 

ok no transfer him to inactive post...lol

 

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

B1000 fine is not much of a deterrent to rental shops. Per bike or per offense would be better. Also...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Take the win

It will be interesting to see how 'good' these 'good officials' turn out to be....(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Similar discussions with other honarary consuls would be in order as would publicly warning tourist...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

The fines are quite too low for those arab-french people with much money and no official job in Fran...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

About time. Hopefully the traffic police continue this crackdown seriously and take appropriate acti...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny ...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

What is the logic of the RTP thinking to visit the Honorair Consul? Don't ask him to do the RTP ...(Read More)

Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

15 = 44 Thai logic!...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I seems to miss something. Think RTP Phuket must have the strenghts to control the Thai rental shops...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

And for Dek's obsession control: Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on...(Read More)

 

