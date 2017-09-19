PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has called on residents to report all corrupt activities by officials as the country heads toward marking International Anti-Corruption Day on Dec 9.

Tuesday 19 September 2017, 03:48PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has called on residents to report all corrupt activities by officials. PR Dept / file

The current government’s policy is ‘Zero Tolerance & Clean Thailand’, Governor Norrphat told officials at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Sept 18).

“I expect Phuket people to report any officials found involved in corruption. Do not ignore corrupt officials’ behaviour,” he said.

The government has set its own deadline to root out corruption within five years, Gov Norraphat explained.

“By 2021, every office in every province will have officials who work without corruption,” he said.

“We have to be united and stand against this together, and I invite all Phuket residents to join International Anti-Corruption Day activities on Dec 9.

“I want to see officials, police, students and regular citizens to join these activities as they will educate them on exactly what corruption is and the benefits of transparency,” he said.

“Meanwhile, we are still receiving complaints of corruption every day. If you know of any corrupt activities, inform the Phuket office of the National Counter-Corruption Commission [NACC],” he added.

However, Gov Norraphat made no mention of any progress into the NACC Phuket office’s investigation into corrupt practices by slew of Phuket official offices, as ordered by former Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamorntham in February. (See stories here and here.)

“We have opened a postbox tor receive complaints from the public about corruption. We will find out the truth with further investigation by a committee and we will remove all officials who ask for bribes by punishing them with the law,” Gov Chockchai said in February, before he was shipped to a post at the Office of the Prime Minister in Bangkok with immediate effect on April 4. (See story here.)

The complaint postbox address is:

Post Office Box 1567

Phuket Post Office

Phuket Town, Muang, Phuket 83000

The NACC Phuket office, located at Phuket Provincial Hall, can be contacted as follows:

Tel: 076-680054-55

Fax: 076-210405

Email: area55_nac@nacc.go.th

Website: NACC_Phuket

Facebook: phuket.anticorruption

However, if confidence in reporting corruption there seems unfounded, complaints can be filed via NACC national hotline 1205.