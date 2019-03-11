PHUKET: Col Santi Sakuntanark, the commanding officer of the Royal Thai Army contingent stationed in Phuket, has assured that Phuket is believed to not be a target following the bomb attacks in Satun and Phattalung yesterday (Mar 10).

By The Phuket News

Monday 11 March 2019, 05:36PM

Patrols and inspections in key tourist areas and other main areas have been stepped up. Photo: Royal Thai Army Region 4

All vehicles arriving and departing Phuket International Airport are being searched. Photo: Royal Thai Army Region 4

However, Col Santi added that security patrols have been stepped up in key tourist areas and main government installations, including Phuket International Airport, as a precaution.

Security searches at the Phuket Check Point at the bridge leading onto the island have been ramped up, with thorough checks being conducted, Col Santi explained.

“Surveillance, searches and other security operations have been increased in accordance with the Prime Minister’s order,” he said.

“Security personnel in the area, including in Phuket, have not found anything unusual, and so we ask people to feel confident in the safety and to go about their and daily lives as usual,” he added.

However, Col Santi did stress, “If anyone sees a person doing something that looks suspicious, or finds an object that looks suspicious, please immediately call the Army Region 4 headquarters’ 24-hour hotline 1341.”

Alternatively, people can call 087-1115911.

Lt Col Surasak Puengyam, the ranking officer of the soldiers stationed at Phuket aiport, told The Phuket News that security measures were stepped up at the airport yesterday.

“Military personnel along with officers from the Sakoo Police and airport security staffers are working together to check all vehicles entering and leaving Phuket Airport, and conducting more patrols of the airport,” he said.

Security patrols have also been stepped up in key tourist areas, including Bangla Rd and other areas in Patong, as well as local beach areas and other popular tourist areas, and government main offices, Col Surasak said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday expressed his concern over public safety and the public to not panic as the situation remains under control.

Defence Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon said the attacks were likely conducted by people who “lost benefits and wanted to shake the confidence in the government”.

Gen Prawit has called for tightened security and urged intelligence officials to put heavy emphasis on coordinated intelligence gathering after the explosions, Defence spokesman Lt Gen Khongcheep Tantravanich quoted Gen Prawit as saying yesterday, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

In Satun, four bombs went off late on Saturday night and early Sunday, the first two at the provincial police office and the other two in front of a grocery shop in Muang district.

In Phatthalung, it was reported that 10 bombs were found in Phatthalung’s Muang and Pak Phayun districts. Some bombs exploded and the others were detonated by bomb specialists.

The explosions in both provinces all took place on Saturday night and Sunday morning but caused no deaths or injuries.