World-renowned and award-winning restaurant ZUMA is bringing its contemporary Japanese cuisine to Anantara Layan Phuket Resort – the first ever ZUMA pop-up in Asia.

Saturday 26 November 2016, 02:00PM

This unique dining experience, running from December 15 until mid-February next year over the international festive season, will offer diners a chance to enjoy dining ZUMA style, with the Andaman Sea as a breathtaking backdrop.

ZUMA was co-founded by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney in 2002 and has restaurants in premier global cities such as Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Rome, Miami, New York and Bangkok.

ZUMA London, the first restaurant to open, remains the brand’s flagship for showcasing its refined modern Japanese cuisine. ZUMA is also known for its Izakaya style dining, which is quite similar to how Thai’s eat, where dishes are placed in the middle of the table and shared by everyone.

Menu highlights at the Layan pop-up dining experience will include a selection of ZUMA’s favourite signature dishes such as spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chilli and sweet soy; miso marinated black cod wrapped in hoba leaf and sliced yellowtail with chilli relish, ponzu and pickled garlic.

A wide range of grilled dishes from the Japanese robata will also feature at the pop-up, alongside sushi and sashimi, all available for both Anantara guests and outside diners.

Hong Kong-based award-winning Bar Development Manager Arkadiusz Rybak will be heading up the bar team implementing ZUMA’s classic drinks offering.

Anantara Layan Phuket Resort is situated on the northwest coast of Phuket in an intimate and unspoilt corner of the island. The resort features a selection of other wining and dining options including the hillside signature restaurant Dee Plee serving authentic Thai cuisine, and Anantara’s signature Dining by Design offering individually tailored dining experiences.

Guests can indulge in luxurious spa journeys at the resort’s Anantara Spa, and the more active can take Muay Thai boxing lessons or enjoy kayaking and other non-motorised watersports from Layan Beach.

Just launched are The Residences by Anantara, 15 luxurious sea view residences offering the ultimate in opulent indulgence complete with on-call butler services. The Residences are offered for holiday bookings by families or groups.

Anantara Layan is a five-star hideaway that offers guests unique experiences surrounded by natural exclusivity, with the festive ZUMA pop-up adding to the unsurpassed luxury.