FOOTBALL: Coach Kiatisak Senamuang is expecting that his contract extension will be discussed on January 11, when the Football Association of Thailand will host a party to celebrate the national teamâ€™s success in the 2016 Suzuki Cup and other events.

Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Kiatisak led Thailand to their fifth Southeast Asian title last month, when they became the most successful nation in the biennial tournament.

His contract is expiring in February and he has received an assurance from FAT president Gen Somyot Poompanmuang that the terms of renewal will be discussed early this month.

Kiatisak, also known as Zico, said: “After the AFF Suzuki Cup, I joined the Pro-Licence course and did not have the time to discuss my contract with the FAT chief.

“I am expecting that the discussion will take place on Jan 11, when a party to celebrate the Thai national team’s success in the year 2016 will be held.”

He added: “Of course, I want to be the head coach of the Thai team and continue my work. For the past two to three years, we have tried to build up this national team and all the players are still in the development phase.

“I want everything to be finalised soon because we need to prepare for the five remaining World Cup qualifying round matches against Saudi Arabia [March 23], Japan [March 28], the UAE [June 13], Iraq [Aug 31] and Australia [Sept 5].”

Thailand are at the bottom of Group B with one point after losing four matches. Saudi Arabia and Japan each have 10 points, Australia and the UAE nine each, and Iraq three.

