Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Zico deal talks likely Jan 11

FOOTBALL: Coach Kiatisak Senamuang is expecting that his contract extension will be discussed on January 11, when the Football Association of Thailand will host a party to celebrate the national teamâ€™s success in the 2016 Suzuki Cup and other events.

football,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 5 January 2017, 09:56AM

Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Kiatisak led Thailand to their fifth Southeast Asian title last month, when they became the most successful nation in the biennial tournament.

His contract is expiring in February and he has received an assurance from FAT president Gen Somyot Poompanmuang that the terms of renewal will be discussed early this month.

Kiatisak, also known as Zico, said: “After the AFF Suzuki Cup, I joined the Pro-Licence course and did not have the time to discuss my contract with the FAT chief.

“I am expecting that the discussion will take place on Jan 11, when a party to celebrate the Thai national team’s success in the year 2016 will be held.”

Coast Beach Club

He added: “Of course, I want to be the head coach of the Thai team and continue my work. For the past two to three years, we have tried to build up this national team and all the players are still in the development phase.

“I want everything to be finalised soon because we need to prepare for the five remaining World Cup qualifying round matches against Saudi Arabia [March 23], Japan [March 28], the UAE [June 13], Iraq [Aug 31] and Australia [Sept 5].”

Thailand are at the bottom of Group B with one point after losing four matches. Saudi Arabia and Japan each have 10 points, Australia and the UAE nine each, and Iraq three.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Prayut vows public transport clean-up before Songkran

and as I would like to say about TTT's comments, not a hope in hell. A pipe dream...(Read More)

Prayut vows public transport clean-up before Songkran

Not a hope in hell. Thai drivers bad habits are inborn and will never change unless the police prevent them, and there is no chance of that. Unfortuna...(Read More)

Police arrest 59,000 for drink driving

Now let us hop this will be ongoing and more important, that very heavy penalties and even JAIL TIME will part of the Sentences of those found Guilty...(Read More)

Phuket Floating Market complainants want action

The problem of that floating market is the location. There is no normal efficient public transport with a bus stop. Going there only possible with P...(Read More)

Prayut vows public transport clean-up before Songkran

The idea of using/exercising Section 44 is pathetic. May be use section 44 to make RTP starts enforcing existing traffic laws 365 days of the year? ...(Read More)

Phuket New Year road accidents leave two dead, 81 injured

Nobody should have to risk their neck driving on a road whilst there are drunk drivers on it. How to solve this problem ? Mandatory Jail Sentences fo...(Read More)

Prayut vows public transport clean-up before Songkran

You will only be successful, if you begin to establish simple basic driving regulations, and enforce them. To continue to allow Motorbikes and cars t...(Read More)

Phuket Airport security scanners spur huge New Year queues, delays

Millions spent on promoting tourism, and on the hospitality industry in Phuket. All undone by the appalling delays at the NEW airport. Why is there no...(Read More)

Phuket Airport security scanners spur huge New Year queues, delays

All the underpass chaos and this mess in peak tourist season, the NEW airport is a nightmare to navigate, you can see the frustration in all the faces...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after storm waves sink boats off Phi Phi

Weather warnings issued, but, as usual, they set sail. What ever happened to them being checked, stopped, by the Marine authorities, oh wait, I guess ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright Â© 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.